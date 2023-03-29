VRG Components Unveils New Brand Identity Featuring a Contemporary New Logo

VRG Components announces its new brand identity that captures its reputation for solving global supply chain challenges with unmatched speed and precision.

Since its founding in 2014, VRG Components has established itself as a trusted supplier for manufacturers in need of the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components. To ensure consistent and measurable quality, the company became ISO 9001: 2015 certified in 2020 and AS9120B certified in 2021. Their growth and success led to placement on the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in both 2018 and 2022.

The evolution of the company over the last nine years has been significant and it is important for the brand identity to reflect that. An independent third-party agency interviewed customers and suppliers revealing that the company's current brand identity could be described in three words: Modern, Global, Connection. This served as the inspiration for the creation of a contemporary new logo incorporating a distinctive mark, vibrant color palette, and modern typography. Within the mark itself, the circular shape of the G represents the company's global reach while the letters V, R, and G touch to symbolize connection.

The new brand identity reflects the company's commitment to providing customers with the highest quality components, outstanding customer service, and innovative supply chain solutions. "Our new brand identity is a reflection of the commitment we have to our customers and to providing them with the highest quality electronic components and superior customer service," said VRG Components CEO, Verena Martin. "We are continually striving to meet the evolving needs of our customers and our new brand identity is a reflection of that commitment."

About VRG Components

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market.

VRG Components has established an extensive, reliable, global electronic components distribution network that complements their clients' existing supply channels. Customers around the world turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

