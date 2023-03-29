The 2023 STOP THE BLEED® Project launches today.

2023 STOP THE BLEED® Project programs include STOP THE BLEED® Scholarships and Grants, STOP THE BLEED® Trainathon and STOP THE BLEED® Day on May 25 (EMS Week)

In many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives.” — Dr. Matthew Levy, Board Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition

MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The STOP THE BLEEDProject is a public/private collaboration involving a wide range of non-profit organizations, government agencies, companies and individuals working to create more public awareness of the STOP THE BLEEDcampaign and the importance of learning how to stop traumatic bleeding.Today, the Project is announcing its slate of 2023 programs, including the STOP THE BLEEDScholarship and Grant programs, the STOP THE BLEEDTrainathon and STOP THE BLEEDDay, which takes place on May 25, 2023, during EMS Week..STOP THE BLEEDDay activities will include training activities that members of the public can participate in, the Raise Your Hand social media campaign (now is Spanish as well as English), scholarship and grant announcements and other forthcoming opportunities and events to be announced.This program has awarded over $100,000 to date and consists of two types of scholarships. National Scholarships offer high school students an opportunity to write an essay or make a video about the importance of STOP THE BLEED. Frontline Family Scholarships are open to any high school student whose parent or guardian has been working on the frontlines since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, including supply chain and food service workers, EMS, nurse/healthcare personnel, teachers, police, firefighters and those serving in the military. Scholarship winners will receive a monetary award and the high school they attend will receive free Department of Defense approved STOP THE BLEEDkits. Visit the Scholarship Page for more information or to apply.This year’s grant program has been expanded to include grants ranging from $1000 to $100,000 in value. The application period starts in April 2023 for eligible organizations. Applications are open to eligible U.S. based organizations (government entities, schools, non-profit organizations, civic groups, faith-based organizations). Visit the Grant page for more information or to sign up to be notified when the application period begins.The STOP THE BLEED® Ambassador Program STOP THE BLEEDAmbassadors play an important role in helping to grow the STOP THE BLEEDcampaign. The campaign is seeking individuals who are passionate about STOP THE BLEEDand are willing to spend extra time and effort to help create awareness about the STOP THE BLEEDcampaign and how anyone can learn to be prepared to save a life.Visit the Ambassador Page for more information or to apply.Why it MattersSTOP THE BLEEDis a public health initiative aimed at directly saving lives. Through efforts to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEEDtechniques, people can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities. In many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEEDuntil professional help arrives.Experts say it takes between:3 - 5 minutes to die from severe bleeding.7 -10 minutes is the average EMS response time.The STOP THE BLEEDProject is a national initiative with support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives. The Project is supported by over 100 organizations, including the following:United States Department of DefenseStop the Bleed CoalitionAmerican College of SurgeonsUnited States Department of Homeland SecurityThe American Red CrossThe American Heart AssociationSTOP THE BLEEDProject National SpokespersonsLacey Newman, Wife, Mother, and 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Survivor and STOP THE BLEEDAmbassadorLacey is pleased to champion the STOP THE BLEEDinitiative by telling her story and encouraging the public to take a STOP THE BLEEDclass to learn the life-saving techniques and be equipped to save a life if ever needed.Dr. Matthew Levy, Board Chair of the Stop the Bleed CoalitionDr. Levy is Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition, a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for the importance of bleeding control programs and education. Dr. Levy is a board certified Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medical Services physician.Dr. Matthew Neal, Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of MedicineDr. Neal is a prominent STOP THE BLEEDspokesperson.

Lacey Newman is a survivor of the Las Vegas concert shooting. She describes how her friend helped stop her from bleeding out.