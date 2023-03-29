COVID-19 Weekly Update 3-29-2023

There were 2,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,934 in the last 365 days.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, 2023, there have been 32 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,043 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 35-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 98-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 53-year old female from Wyoming County, a 63-year old female from Braxton County, and an 80-year old male from Monongalia County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.