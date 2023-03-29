COVID-19 Weekly Update 3-29-2023

​



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, 2023, there have been 32 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,043 deaths attributed to COVID-19.





DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 35-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 98-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 53-year old female from Wyoming County,​ a 63-year old female from Braxton County, and an 80-year old male from Monongalia County.





West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.







