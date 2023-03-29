Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM with NAI Spring Providing Site Selection Services for Renewable Energy and Manufacturing

Material Conveyor on the Ohio River, Moundsville, WV Bryce A Custer, SIOR, CCIM NAI Spring Commercial Realty, Worldwide

Renewable Energy Projects and Manufacturing Companies Exploring Potential Sites Along the Ohio River in both Ohio and West Virginia

The Ohio River sites offer opportunities for manufacturing, energy, and plastics. Industries can leverage infrastructure and the abundant resources to establish a reliable and affordable supply chain.” — Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryce Custer, a licensed commercial real estate broker and member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), is excited to announce that numerous renewable energy groups are actively exploring potential sites along the Ohio River for various sustainable energy projects. This shift towards sustainable energy sources is a testament to the growing awareness of the need to reduce the carbon footprint and create a cleaner environment.

The Ohio River sites are ideal for renewable energy projects, with large electrical infrastructure, barge and rail capabilities, and an abundant supply of natural resources, making them perfect for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Renewable Natural Gas / Biomass, Hydroelectric, and solar energy projects. These sites are ideal for manufacturing, energy, and plastics and can provide a significant boost to the local economy.

With the growing demand for sustainable energy sources, renewable energy groups are actively seeking suitable sites for their projects. The Ohio River sites offer a unique opportunity for these groups to establish sustainable energy projects that not only meet their energy needs but also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and creating a cleaner environment. These renewable energy projects are expected to bring in a significant number of jobs and attract further investment in the region.

Bryce Custer, who has extensive experience in commercial real estate and has represented numerous clients in the energy sector, is committed to assisting these renewable energy groups in finding the ideal site for their sustainable energy projects. With his in-depth knowledge of the Ohio River sites and their potential, Custer can provide valuable insights into the advantages and challenges of each location.

Custer says, "The Ohio River sites have the potential to be a game-changer in the renewable energy sector. With the abundance of natural resources and the extensive infrastructure, these sites offer numerous opportunities for renewable energy projects. I am excited to work with these renewable energy groups and help them find the ideal location for their projects."

The Ohio River sites have become a hotbed for renewable energy projects, with several renewable energy groups showing interest in the area. These groups are looking to establish a sustainable energy project that can provide reliable and affordable energy while contributing to reducing the carbon footprint.

One of the primary areas of interest for these renewable energy groups is Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). SMRs are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors and can be built and operated at a lower cost, making them an attractive option for energy companies. These SMRs can provide reliable and affordable energy while reducing the carbon footprint.

Renewable Natural Gas / Biomass is another area of interest for these renewable energy groups. These projects use natural waste and other organic materials to generate energy. The Ohio River sites offer abundant resources for these projects, making them an attractive option for renewable energy groups.

Hydroelectric and solar energy projects are also gaining momentum in the Ohio River sites. With the abundance of natural resources and the favorable climate, these sites offer ideal conditions for these projects.

The Ohio River sites are also ideal for manufacturing, energy, and plastics. These industries can leverage the abundant natural resources and the extensive infrastructure to establish a reliable and affordable supply chain. The Ohio River sites can also attract further investment in the region, creating more jobs and boosting the local economy.

Custer says, "The Ohio River sites offer numerous opportunities for manufacturing, energy, and plastics. These industries can leverage the extensive infrastructure and the abundant natural resources to establish a reliable and affordable supply chain. This can attract further investment in the region and create more jobs, contributing to the local economy."

As the demand for renewable energy sources continues to grow, the Ohio River sites are expected to become a significant player in the renewable energy sector. These sites offer numerous opportunities for renewable energy projects, manufacturing, energy, and plastics, contributing to the local economy and reducing the carbon footprint.

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM has been working with clients throughout the Ohio River corridor with sales/leasing of properties and terminal operations. Custer has been actively involved with site selection for natural gas power plants and manufacturing facilities throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Custer is a member of multiple river and petrochemical/energy associations and is on the Board of Directors for Shale Crescent USA. Custer is a licensed commercial real estate broker with NAI Spring in Ohio and West Virginia and provides Site Selection and location consulting through Ohio River Corridor, LLC.

He can be reached at 330.418.9287 or bryce@naispring.com

