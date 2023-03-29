Lauren Siso Of ELLEMES Medical Spa Named Jezebel's 2023 Best Esthetician In Atlanta

Lauren Siso, LE, ALP Wins Best Esthetician In Atlanta by Jezebel Magazine 2023
Lauren Siso has been named the Best Esthetician in Atlanta. With her expertise in skincare, she has established herself as the best esthetician in the city.
— Lauren Siso, LE, APL
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ELLEMES Medical Spa is proud to announce that owner, Lauren Siso, has won the coveted title of Best Esthetician In Atlanta for Jezebel's Best of 2023 Awards.
Lauren Siso has been working in the beauty industry for over 15 years and is known for her passion and dedication to her craft. She is a licensed esthetician of 10+ years and has extensive training in skin care treatments, including microneedling, chemical peels, and laser therapy.
The Jezebel's Best of 2023 Awards is an annual event that recognizes the top businesses and professionals in the Atlanta area. Winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including customer satisfaction, quality of service, and industry expertise.
"I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the recognition from Jezebel!," said Lauren Siso, owner of ELLEMES Medical Spa. "Our team at ELLEMES is committed to providing the highest quality of service to our clients and this award is a testament to that commitment."
ELLEMES Medical Spa offers a wide range of skincare treatments and services, including HydraFacials, laser hair removal, and body treatments. The spa uses only the highest quality products and the latest technology to help clients achieve their desired results.
For more information about ELLEMES Medical Spa and their services, visit their website at www.ellemesmedspa.com.
