6WIND and RocNet Supply, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced its partnership with RocNet Supply to help expand its reach in the North American market.
Founded in New York in 2014, RocNet Supply helps broadband, fiber, and network infrastructure organizations save time and money with new, used, and Certified Pre-Owned networking solutions and services. RocNet is unique in its ability to provide customers with extensive engineering support, including two virtual test labs that feature 30+ platforms, 10G traffic simulation, and multi-vendor interoperability programs to simulate a network from its core all the way to the customer premise.
"I am very excited to be working with 6WIND to offer our customers a mature and virtual platform to support their next-gen networks,” says Mike Baker, RocNet’s CEO. “I am especially excited to add 6WIND’s virtual CG-NAT solution to our portfolio to address the growing concern around IPv4 exhaustion with our service provider customers.”
6WIND delivers high-performance and secure Virtual Service Router (VSR) Software Solutions, which are deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
The 6WIND VSR Software Solutions help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering the energy consumption by more than 50%. This is done cost-effectively without sacrificing performance by drastically reducing the hardware required by the networks to deliver their services.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR & vCPE, have proven their energy saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness and agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises. These are deployed PNF, VNF, CNF, or cloud-native on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
“We are delighted to partner with Rocnet. Their wealth of knowledge, technical expertise and excellent customer relationships in the US Service Provider market make them an ideal partner for 6WIND. Together, with 6WIND’s VSR products, we bring the power of network virtualization to help customers accelerate their virtualization goals”, commented Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. It is the worldwide leader in Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software is deployed globally by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises, allowing them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Visit www.6wind.com for more information.
Company Contact:
Neelam Bahal VP, Global Marketing for 6WIND
Phone: +44 7805090701 - neelam.bahal@6wind.com
Susan Griepsma, Marketing Director for RocNet Supply
Phone+1 585-278-5497 – sgriepsma@rocnetsupply.com
