Under the instructions of Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov visited MP Fazil Mustafa in the hospital

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov visited MP Fazil Mustafa, who was a victim of a terrorist attack in front of his house on March 28, in the hospital where he is being treated, and met with his family members.

Conveying the head of state’s and the First Lady’s wishes for his recovery, Anar Alakbarov said that President Ilham Aliyev has given relevant instructions on taking all necessary measures by the medical personnel for his speedy recovery. It was also stated that President Ilham Aliyev instructed law enforcement agencies to carry out urgent operational and investigative actions to identify the person or persons who committed the treacherous terrorist act and hold them criminally responsible.

MP Fazil Mustafa expressed his deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care, emphasized that the incident did not shake him, saying he will continue, as always, to be dedicated to the ideas of statehood, and nothing can thwart him from this path.