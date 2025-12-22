Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Declaring 2026 the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - Azerbaijan possesses a rich, centuries-old tradition of urban planning and architecture. Located along the Silk Road, our major cities – historically important trade, craftsmanship, and cultural centers – established close economic, political, and cultural ties with Eastern countries, and valuable architectural monuments played an exceptional role in shaping their distinctive identities.

Our historic cities, which represent vivid examples of Azerbaijani urban planning and architectural art and have consistently stood out for their high level of development, expanded in line with architectural trends of different eras while preserving the core characteristics of local culture.

Today, defensive fortresses, caravanserais, mosques, temples, and mausoleums protected by the government across the country reflect the bright traditions of national architecture. World-significant historical and cultural monuments that inspire pride due to the perfection of their artistic and architectural design – such as the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, the Khudafarin Bridge, the Ateshgah complex, and other unique examples – have become symbols of Azerbaijani architecture.

Our rare treasures included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List – Icherisheher and the Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex, which embody ancient and medieval urban culture, the Maiden Tower, which preserve its majestic spirit to this day, as well as the historic center of Shaki and the Khan’s Palace – are outstanding examples of Azerbaijani urban planning and architectural art and occupy a worthy place among the world’s cultural gems.

The creative legacy of the eminent master Ajami Nakhchivani, whose 900th anniversary was celebrated under UNESCO auspices and who is included among the great figures whose jubilees are marked by UNESCO, exerted a powerful influence on medieval architecture in Azerbaijan and the Middle East and represents the pinnacle of the architectural school of his era.

By the mid-19th century, certain changes had begun to emerge in the planning structure and architectural style of Azerbaijani cities. Rapidly industrializing Baku started to acquire its unique appearance – marked by a synthesis of Eastern and Western architecture and a harmony of antiquity and modernity – during that period.

In the 20th century, special attention was paid to the creative use of national traditions in urban planning and architectural activity in Azerbaijan. During this time, a number of cities were reconstructed, their former appearances transformed, and regional urban planning gained prominence. This period, in which the activities of two outstanding architects – Mikayil Huseynov and Sadig Dadashov – played a leading role, was characterized by the creation of a new architectural style rooted in national traditions.

The years when National Leader Heydar Aliyev led the country constitute a special stage in the development of Azerbaijani urban planning and architecture. During this period, at his initiative, important decisions were adopted and measures implemented to preserve historically formed Azerbaijani cities and integrated urban systems; systematic restoration of architectural monuments was carried out; and institutional frameworks ensuring the continuity of architectural and urban planning activity were established.

Following the restoration of state independence, new manifestations in urban development became particularly evident in the architectural solutions of monumental complexes constructed in the country. Over the years, the implementation of projects reflecting advanced contemporary approaches and national experience led to the creation of original examples of urban planning art with high moral and aesthetic impact. The addition of unique modern architectural landmarks such as the Heydar Aliyev Center – symbolizing constant renewal – the Flame Towers, and the White City complex has further enriched the capital’s landscape, while the architectural appearance of the regions has undergone significant transformation.

Today, ensuring balanced development of the capital and regions, promoting sustainable settlement, and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have been defined as priority areas of architectural and urban planning activity within the socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, large-scale reconstruction and revitalization works carried out with innovative approaches in territories that had been occupied and devastated by Armenia for thirty years clearly demonstrate the Azerbaijani state’s comprehensive vision for architecture and urban planning. In these areas, declared a “green energy” zone in accordance with the First State Program on the Great Return, planning documents for more than 100 settlements, including 12 cities, were prepared and construction works launched during 2020–2025 – a remarkably short period rarely seen in global architectural and construction practice. The revival of the city of Shusha – Azerbaijan’s cultural capital and a source of national pride – through the restoration of its historical architectural environment and authentic appearance stands as a manifestation of national will.

Azerbaijan is recognized as a reliable partner in addressing global challenges related to climate change and urban development and in shaping innovative approaches. Joint initiatives with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and national urban planning forums bringing together architects within this framework are successful examples of cooperation with international partners. The decision to hold the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026 demonstrates Azerbaijan’s growing role in sustainable urban development processes.

Guided by Article 109, item 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the aim of preserving Azerbaijan’s centuries-old traditions of urban planning and architectural culture, as well as promoting and expanding the application of progressive approaches responding to new challenges in this field, I hereby decree:

1. The year 2026 shall be declared the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. The Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall, within one month, prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals for an action plan related to the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 December 2025