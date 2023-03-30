DC Immigrant Justice Platform’s First-Ever Lobby Day

Members of the DC immigrant Justice Platform went to the offices of several council members and their staff, and handed out “valentines,” encouraging the DC council to show immigrants love.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 30, 2023, the DC Immigrant Justice Platform (#ImmigrantJusticeDC), comprised of members of DC’s immigrant community as well as immigrants’ rights groups, will congregate at the John Wilson Building to meet with members of the DC Council and their staff regarding multiple local initiatives affecting the local immigrant community.
The DC Immigrant Justice Platform believes that supporting immigrants’ rights means supporting policies that are anti-racist and anti-poverty, and advocating for DC’s immigrant community to be afforded basic human rights, safety, and security. The DC Immigrant Justice Platform seeks to highlight the interconnectedness of all these issues, by championing the following local policy initiatives:
Domestic Worker Employment Rights Amendment Act
This bill needs effective implementation by executive agencies, including from the Attorney General’s office, the Department of Employment Services and the Office of Human Rights, and needs $912,000 in funding in DC’s FY24 budget.
Vulnerable Youth Guardianship Protection Amendment Act
A public hearing date needs to be set by co-introducer and Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety Chair, Councilmember Brooke Pinto with comments from the Committee on Facilities and Family Services chaired by Councilmember Janeese Lewis George.
Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act
This bill requires a final vote from Council, approval or no veto from the Mayor, and funding.
Local Resident Voting Rights Act of 2021
This bill needs local funding and implementation. The fiscal impact statement claims that this bill requires funding of approximately $1.42 million in FY2023 and $1.64 million over the financial plan to implement the bill. However, the Board of Elections has indicated that they will also need additional FTEs.
Migrant Services Eligibility Clarification Emergency and Temporary Amendment Acts
The Council should adopt these harm reduction amendments to the Migrant Services and Supports Temporary Act and work with migrants and advocates on any permanent legislation around this issue.
Please see our February post on the DC Immigrant Justice Platform for further information about what each initiative accomplishes.
Previously, on February 14, 2023 (Valentine’s Day), members of the DC immigrant Justice Platform went to the offices of several council members and their staff, and handed out “valentines,” encouraging the DC council to show to “show some love to immigrants” by endorsing the above-mentioned initiatives. Immigrants’ rights advocates and – most importantly – members of DC’s immigrant community shared powerful testimonies about why these initiatives are important.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.