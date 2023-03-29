The Luxury Chalet Company Expands Into The French Alps

The Luxury Chalet Company Expands Their Luxury Ski Property Rentals Into 6 French Resorts
LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxury Chalet Company, based in the UK and also known as Luxury Chalet co. is expanding its rental portfolio into the French Alps. The Luxury Chalet Company is an online luxury ski travel agency founded in 2020 by Cameron Temple. The company matches clients with high end accommodation and tailor ski holidays to each group's needs and desires. Their property portfolio is handpicked, regularly updated and consists of apartments, penthouses, and chalets which are self-catered, B&B and fully catered.
Ultimate holidays, flagship properties is the company's slogan. They ensure this becomes reality through their years of experience in the luxury ski holiday market and their large selection of luxurious ski chalets. A vacation booked through Luxury Chalet co. will be an unforgettable one.
Online Expansion Into France
Although the company have access to most of the luxury French rentals for offline bookings, in the coming months they will actually add the properties to their website for clients to search and view online. Luxury Chalet co. plan to begin the initial online expansion with over 100 chalets in 6 main resorts; Meribel, Courchevel, Val d'Isere, Chamonix, Morzine and Megeve, then followed by several others.
Luxury Chalet co. expect that the online expansion will give their current client base a wider knowledge of chalets in French ski resorts as well as a larger catalog of properties to browse through before booking. The company also hopes that the expansion will bring a new wave of clientele to the brand and aim to achieve this through search engine optimization and a series of advertisements. With the new number of clients the company will consider posting further job opportunities (or sending current staff to the resorts in person, an option that the team are favoring). Either way, the future is bright and snowy!
Luxury Ski Concierge Service
As with all bookings, their professional ski travel concierge service takes care of all of the finer details and this will be no different when expanding into France. Their services include: flights, private transfers to and from resort, lift passes, ski equipment hire, childcare, in-chalet massage and hairdressing, private ski guides, heli-skiing and ski lessons, non-skiing activities, pre-arrival shopping service, helicopter transfers, party planning, corporate event planning & catering (if not already included). Of course, any other requests can be made and the team will try there best to facilitate this, it’s usually more of a question of budget.
Well Established In The Swiss Alps
Luxury Chalet Co. are already well established in the Swiss Alps with over 150 apartments, penthouses and chalets available to rent in both summer and winter months. The team have explained that they also have several more properties throughout Switzerland that are available offline and several new contracts that will be added to their Verbier selection in the coming months. Resorts include Zermatt, Verbier, Grindelwald, Gstaad, Andermatt, St Moritz, Crans Montana, Davos, Saas Fee and St Moritz and the team are also in discussion with a management company in Nendaz.
3 Main Luxury Chalet Categories
The Luxury Chalet Company divide their rental properties into 3 main categories which are determined by their ‘luxuriousness’ and this will be no different with their expansion into the French Alps:
ULTIMATE - typically valued at over €100,000 for a 7 night stay. These are the ultimate chalets which include multiple members of staff, spas, swimming pools, saunas, hammans, cinema rooms, 24hr in resort chauffeur service and a gourmet chef serving the finest of meals.
LUXURY - typically valued at €15,000 - €100,000 for a 7 night stay. These are the 5 star luxury chalets and penthouses which include staff, leisure amenities and possible catering options. They are all amazing properties but just fall slightly short of an ultimate rental.
4* LUX - typically valued at €5,000 - €15,000 for a 7 night stay. These are the more basic properties for those looking for luxury with a smaller budget. They include apartments, penthouses and chalets and may include shared leisure amenities or a single private leisure amenity. The majority of these properties are self catered but may include some B&B options.
Contact
Cameron Temple
The Luxury Chalet Company
+44 20 7097 3156
email us here