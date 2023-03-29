D-Terra Solutions Client Makes a Splash on Shark Tank – Pluie’s Rise to Market

Pluie Founder and CEO Addie Gundry, and Co-Founder and COO Brittany Hizer on Shark Tank. Photo Credit ABC/Christopher Willard
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluie approached D-Terra Solutions in September of 2022 to develop and launch a new baby changing mat concept and to help turn a great idea into reality. Prior to their involvement with D-Terra, the Founder and CEO Addie Gundry and Co-founder and COO Brittany Hizer already had an innovative B2B market-ready product, the Pluie P100 Plus With UV-C Light System: A first of its kind self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms.
On March 10th, the female duo pitched the Pluie P100 Self Sanitizing Changing Table to The Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank, garnering positive feedback and applause from the Sharks. With their catch phrase, “Together we can change the table”, Gundry and Hizer brought forth a bold pitch forward, but with Business-to-Business products being a rare pitch on Shark Tank, it was not quite yet at the scale and price point to incentive the Sharks.
Currently, Pluie’s revolutionary public changing tables can be found in more than 20 states, including at airports, stadiums, amusement parks, health clinics, retail destinations and more. In Chicago (Gundry’s hometown), Pluie is in Guaranteed Rate Field, Northwestern Pediatric Offices, the Angel Harvey Family Health Center and several CVS locations in Highland Park
D-Terra's Role:
Pluie is ready to expand their product line to consumers, taking their innovative brand to parents and caregivers everywhere with the Pluie Pret Changing Mat: A compact and machine washable diaper mat for parents on the go. The mat is made out of woven neoprene - one of the only materials that can be both wiped clean and machine washable.
D-Terra is honored to help Pluie deliver on the promise of the consumer. By marrying design and engineering with manufacturability, D-Terra's time-tested product commercialization process allows Pluie to efficiently navigate the product launch process with a balance of process and speed.. “We were very impressed with the thoroughness of your plan and are confident in your ability to execute… with speed.” Said Melanie Whaley, Pluie’s Director of Brand.
Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patented UV-C light system. Pluie is committed to Changing the Table® by making sure all parents and caregivers on the go have a clean, safe and comfortable option in every public restroom. Pluie is proudly female-founded, WBENC certified, and operated by CEO Addie Gundry and Co-Founder and COO Brittany Hizer. Pluie is made in the USA, headquartered in Chicago, and was named to Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas list and TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2021. For more information, visit www.hellopluie.com and follow @hello_pluie.
About D-Terra Solutions:
D-Terra Solutions is a product commercialization firm with global reach and expertise that spans product design, engineering, manufacturing, and international logistics. From product design to finished goods delivery, D-Terra helps U.S companies compete and win in the global marketplace. D-Terra provides services and solutions for companies in the Automotive, Consumer and Industrial markets.
