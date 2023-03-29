Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2030 | To Reach USD 76 Billion

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic sanitary ware market was valued at $36,544.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $76,956.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Ceramic sanitary wares include a variety of equipment and fixtures that are used for sanitary and internal plumbing applications. Water closets, bath tubs, basins, and sinks are gaining high traction in the ceramic sanitary ware industry. These goods are manufactured from a variety of raw materials, the majority of which are tri-axial compounds, including quartz, feldspar, and clay. Ceramic sanitary ware products are cost-effective, easy to maintain, and scratch & chemical resistant. Thus, multiple benefits associated with ceramic sanitary wares flourish the growth of the global market.

Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the ceramic sanitary ware market report include Geberit Group, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Villeroy & Boch AG, R.A.K. Ceramics, Duravit AG, Duratex S.A., and HASIL Ltd.

Sanitary ware is one of the most fundamental necessities in residential, commercial, and public spaces. End users choose ceramic sanitary ware due to its longevity, high resilience, low maintenance requirements, and increased resistance to unfavorable environmental conditions.

As a result, the demand for sanitary ware items has increased in a variety of sectors, including households, hotels, businesses, hospitals, and other public spaces. For example, in South Africa, various upcoming major projects such as Limpopo Paledi Mall, Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre, Johannesburg Central Park, and many other projects that are expected to complete before 2025. Such construction activities are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the ceramic sanitary ware market.

Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic sanitary ware market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on product type, the toilet sinks & water closets segment dominated the ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Key players within the ceramic sanitary ware market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand
competitive outlook of the ceramic sanitary ware industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth ceramic sanitary ware analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

