Ultra HD 4K, Lautrec LT-313 Video Capture Card combines Flexible Dual SDI and HDMI inputs with HDMI output

Flexible Input Sources, Extensive Real-time Overlay Features and Long-Term Support (LTS)
GAILLAC, FRANCE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enciris Technologies announced today the launch and production availability* of the latest addition to the Lautrec LT-300 series with the LT-313 video acquisition card. Featuring Ultra HD 4K up to 60fps, dual SDI and HDMI 4K inputs, 3D, 10-bit video processing, ultra-low latency, PCIe 4xGen 2 bus and direct HDMI 4K output with integrated overlay functions, this new card complements the previously released LT-311 and LT-312 products, offering four 12G SDI inputs and dual HDMI 4K inputs respectively.
All Enciris Ultra HD 4K products include overlay features for text, shape(s) and image injection with alpha blending, allowing customers to inject their own overlays and templates onto the incoming video streams, set required transparency levels and view this both on the HDMI direct out and via the host. Colour space conversion and colour adjustment are also provided. The product range is ideally suited to Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Military and other real-time and high-reliability applications.
All 4K Enciris products also include support for the new Enciris-Empowered API with simultaneous multi-channel capture for Windows, Linux, Direct Show, Python, C++, C#, .NET and Golang. The new API runs as a service and reduces time to market due to the fact that typical customer use-cases are less than 100 lines of code.
Extended temperature versions of the board are available on request. The LT-313 consumes typically less than 12 Watts offering efficient operation contributing to your low power system.
*The LT-313 is Sampling Now, Production availability is Q2/2023.
About Enciris Technologies
Enciris Products are Engineered and built in France. The Enciris story started in 2006 with a vision to make a range of accessible high performance video capture products using the latest, state-of-the-art technology.
The company has evolved to become a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance video processing hardware for OEMs, system integrators, embedded systems, and professional users. Enciris provides solutions for customers to add Ultra HD 4K/Full HD/SD camera technology, video acquisition, hardware compression, video routing, video format conversion, video overlay, video streaming and storage capabilities.
We design for ultra-high reliability and Long-Term Support (LTS).
