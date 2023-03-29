Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Witness Massive Growth in Years to Come | Limelight Networks, AWS, Quantil

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2023 and is projected cover up market sizing during the forecast period (2023-2030).”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Limelight Networks (United States), AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Akamai Technologies (United States), Google (United States), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), AT&T (United States), Quantil (United States), StackPath (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market to witness a CAGR of 25.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Breakdown by Application (Media and Entertainment, Online Gaming, eCommerce, eLearning, Healthcare Services, Enterprises) by Type (Video Content Delivery Network, Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network) by Component (Software, Services) by Content Type (Dynamic Content, Static Content) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size is estimated to increase by USD 54.1 Billion at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 14.5 Billion.
Definition:
The Content Delivery Networks (CDN) market refers to the industry involved in the provision of distributed network services to deliver web content and other forms of digital media, such as videos and music, to end-users. CDNs typically work by distributing content to multiple servers, strategically placed around the world, to minimize the distance and time it takes for the content to travel to end-users. This results in faster and more reliable access to content for end-users, particularly in regions far from the original server. The CDN market includes providers of content delivery services such as Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, and Microsoft Azure. The CDN market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and the rising popularity of streaming services.
Market Trends:
Growing adoption of video streaming and other bandwidth-intensive applications, driving demand for CDN services that can deliver content quickly and efficiently.
Increasing use of cloud-based CDNs that offer greater scalability and flexibility compared to traditional CDN solutions.
Rising demand for edge computing and edge-based CDNs that bring content closer to end-users, improving performance and reducing latency.
Market Drivers:
Growing internet penetration and the increasing use of smartphones and other mobile devices, leading to higher demand for online content and driving the need for efficient content delivery.
Rising demand for rich media content, including high-quality video, audio, and graphics, which require faster and more reliable content delivery.
Growing adoption of e-commerce and online gaming, which require fast and reliable content delivery to provide a seamless user experience.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the CDN market through partnerships and collaborations with content providers and e-commerce platforms.
Growing demand for CDN services in emerging markets, where internet penetration and online content consumption are increasing rapidly.
Increasing focus on security and privacy in CDN solutions, including protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other cyber threats.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Video Content Delivery Network, Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network
Key Applications/end-users of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Media and Entertainment, Online Gaming, eCommerce, eLearning, Healthcare Services, Enterprises
