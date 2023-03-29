Electric Toothbrush Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 | Oral-B, Burst, Fairywill

Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
The Global Electric Toothbrush Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2023 and is projected cover up market sizing during the forecast period (2023-2030).”
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Electric Toothbrush Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Toothbrush market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oral-B (United States), Philips Sonicare (China), Colgate-Palmolive (United States), Waterpik (United States), Quip (United States), Fairywill (United States), Burst (United States), Goby (United States), Foreo (Sweden), Ultrasonic (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Toothbrush market to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Electric Toothbrush Market Breakdown by Type (Oscillating-rotary, Sonic) by Bristle Type (Soft Bristle, Medium Bristle, Extra Sonic Bristle) by Distribution Channels (Online, Offline) by Bristle (Soft, Nanometer) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Electric Toothbrush market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.3 Billion at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.5 Billion.
Definition:
The electric toothbrush market refers to the industry involved in the design, production, marketing, and sales of toothbrushes that use electric power to clean teeth. Electric toothbrushes typically use rotating or vibrating brush heads that provide a more thorough cleaning than traditional manual toothbrushes. The market includes various types of electric toothbrushes such as rechargeable, battery-powered, and disposable toothbrushes. The electric toothbrush market has grown rapidly in recent years due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of good oral hygiene and the convenience and effectiveness of electric toothbrushes.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of smart and connected electric toothbrushes with advanced features such as real-time feedback and personalized brushing modes.
Growing popularity of eco-friendly electric toothbrushes with replaceable and biodegradable brush heads.
Rising demand for electric toothbrushes in emerging markets due to increasing disposable income and awareness of oral hygiene.
Market Drivers:
Growing awareness of the benefits of electric toothbrushes over manual toothbrushes in terms of better cleaning and oral health.
Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and conditions such as periodontal disease, cavities, and tooth decay, driving demand for effective oral hygiene solutions.
Technological advancements and innovations in electric toothbrushes, including longer battery life, faster charging, and more efficient brushing.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the electric toothbrush market through partnerships and collaborations between toothbrush manufacturers and dental professionals, such as dentists and hygienists.
Growing demand for electric toothbrushes among the elderly and people with disabilities who may have difficulty using manual toothbrushes.
Increasing focus on design and aesthetics in the electric toothbrush market, targeting consumers who prioritize style and appearance in their personal care products.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Electric Toothbrush Market: Soft Bristle, Medium Bristle, Extra Sonic Bristle
Key Applications/end-users of Electric Toothbrush Market: Oscillating-rotary, Sonic
