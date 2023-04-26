Moishe Kaufman Avi Ehrentreu

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NXTG3N Welcomes Moishe Kaufman and Avi Ehrentreu to Advisory Team

NXTG3N is pleased to announce the addition of Moishe Kaufman and Avi Ehrentreu to its advisory team. With their extensive experience in entrepreneurship and web3 technologies, Kaufman and Ehrentreu will be invaluable in helping NXTG3N's clients navigate the rapidly changing world of blockchain and decentralized applications.

Kaufman has launched many successful companies in marketing and web3, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NXTG3N's team. Ehrentreu is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of success in launching and growing businesses. Together, they will provide strategic guidance and support to NXTG3N's clients, helping them to leverage the power of web3 technologies and stay ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Moishe and Avi to our advisory team. Their experience and expertise in entrepreneurship and web3 technologies will be invaluable as we continue to help businesses incorporate these emerging technologies into their strategies."

"I am excited to join NXTG3N's advisory team and help businesses realize the full potential of web3 technologies," said Kaufman. "I look forward to working with the team to develop innovative strategies and solutions for our clients."

"Evolving technology is driving change across all industries, and I am excited to be a part of NXTG3N's efforts to help businesses adapt and thrive," said Ehrentreu. "I look forward to working with the team to provide strategic guidance and support to our clients."

This is just the start for NXTG3N, and the company plans to announce more team members in the near future.

For more information about NXTG3N and its services, visit nxtg3n.io