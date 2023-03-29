Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Size to Hit Over USD 6 Billion by 2027 – Exhaustive Research Report by Arizton

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

More than 3 Million Units of Self-propelled Lawn Mowers to be Sold in Europe.

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Revenue to Cross $2 Billion in U.S by 2027.” — Jack, Senior Analyst

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report the global self-propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027.

The demand for self-propelled lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to the increased time spent on lawncare activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts for the expansion of green acreage through the construction of parks, lawns, and playgrounds are pushing the demand for self-propelled lawn mowers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, thereby pushing the demand for the self-propelled lawn mower from landscaping service providers. Also, customers are increasingly demanding technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, the demand for lithium- ion batteries is growing significantly from the self-propelled lawn mower vendors and customers in the market.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of many global and local players. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market. Such initiatives will enable vendors to ensure a sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment.

GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION TO SUPPORT THE SELF-PROPELLED LAWN MOWER MARKET GROWTH IN THE U.S

The U.S. self-propelled lawn mowers market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is growing with a CAGR of 5.2%, estimated to reach USD 2 billion by 2027 during the forecast period.

Hotels and resorts are the key contributors to the increasing demand for self-propelled lawn mowers in the market. The growth in the construction of various hotels is expected to support market growth in the coming years. However, the continuous investments by vendors in R&D have made self-propelled mowers more user friendly. For instance, most of the self-propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help in starting the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in lawn mowers features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, this kind of advancement is expected to support the growth of U.S. self-propelled lawn mowers market.

Lawn mowers manufacturers are offering extensive discounts, promotions, unique services, and zero percent financing options to improve brand consideration and boost sales. They are also offering equipment loans and leasing services to ease equipment procurement by dealers. Leasing options allow contractors to lease equipment at low maintenance rates, off-balance-sheet financing, fixed maintenance running expenses by guarantees, and easy improvements to advanced technical equipment.

OVER 3 MILLION UNITS OF SELF-PROPELLED LAWN MOWERS ARE PROJECTED TO BE SOLD BY 2027 IN EUROPE

The Europe self-propelled lawn mowers market to witness moderate rise in demand between 2016 and 2021. European countries such as UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Netherlands, and Finland are leading the market growth for self-propelled lawn mowers in Europe. Driven by the launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities, the market witnessed a surge in sales of lawn mowing equipment for commercial purposes across the region.

Top developments in the lawn mower sector include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities in the West, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered lawn mowers. Landscapers in the Europe are growing their facilities in length and width as demand for lawn care increases their customer base. The procurement of equipment with various deck sizes and modern technology helps the worker to perform several activities with one piece of equipment. In fact, in an agreement with their suppliers, there are different repair schemes in which they agree on a repair date at the time of buying equipment to increase efficiency and minimize downtime by proactive maintenance.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT?

In-depth data and analysis of the global self-propelled lawn mowers market's growth over the ensuing five years.

Global self-propelled lawn mower market size estimation and contribution to the global self-propelled lawn mowers market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.

Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the global self-propelled lawn mowers market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fuel Type: Gasoline-Powered, Battery-Powered, Electric-Corded, and Propane-Powered

Drive Type: RWD, FWD, and AWD

End-User: Professional Landscaping Services, Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas, Residential, and Government & Others

Blade Type: Standard Blades, Mulching Blades, Lifting Blades, and Cylinder Blades

Start Type: Recoil Start, Push Start, and Key Start

Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

Geography: North America (the US and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria, APAC (China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE)

KEY VENDORS

AriensCo

Deere & Co.

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Makita

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Wright Manufacturing

