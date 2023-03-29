VR Wellbeing App Mindway Launches, Re-Thinking Traditional Wellbeing Tools for the 21st Century

Mindway is a new wellbeing app for Virtual Reality offering guided mindfulness courses, relaxing ASMR worlds, sleep sessions and peer-support. A crystal cave, home to Mindway's "Building Creativity" mindfulness meditation course. Mindway’s meditations (that address topics like self-love and stress management) prioritize interactive & visual elements, like this campfire that strengthens as the user focuses and weakens when the user is distracted.

Mindway is a new, holistic wellbeing app for VR that has launched on the Meta Quest, offering mindfulness, relaxation, sleep and peer-support in full immersion.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindway, a holistic VR wellbeing app, has just launched for the Meta Quest VR Headset. With Mindway, users can put on their VR headset and be transported to 3D worlds, accompanied by expert audio guidance and calming visuals, to help shut off the outside world and develop emotional skills, mental habits, and relaxation techniques.

Mindway is designed to help users become more mindful and aware of their emotions and mental states. The app was built as a new approach to wellbeing by mindfulness instructors and psychologists who recognized a simple problem: sticking with wellbeing habits, whether that's a brief daily meditation or getting into a good sleep routine, is difficult.

Mindway combats this by offering an immersive and engaging experience. Using the power of virtual reality, Mindway has re-imagined and re-built a wide variety of different wellbeing routines for VR. Its content ranges from responsive meditations to cinematic ASMR worlds, and even sleep-inducing content set in serene environments. Furthermore, the platform encourages community building and peer support in "The Metaverse", where users can join online groups to share experiences, insights, and receive guidance from professionals. (Trailer)

Tim Levent Yurdum, Head of Product at Mindway, shared his enthusiasm for the app's launch: "At Mindway, we believe that building wellbeing into our lives should be engaging, easy and effective. That's why we're excited to announce that our app is now available for download on the Meta Quest." "The community we've already built has been great, and super-supportive of not only each other but also us, the team behind the app!"

When a user puts on their VR headset, Mindway helps shut off the outside world so the user can more easily get in the right head space for improved wellbeing. The goal is to help people feel more ready to take on each moment of the day, and to be better prepared for what life brings their way.

In fact, helping people overcome the difficulties of meditating regularly is a big focus for Mindway. Reports show that people often struggle with regular mindfulness practice, even when using audio mobile apps that explicitly aim to make the practice easier. To combat this, Mindway’s meditations (that address topics like self-love and stress management) put the user in environments specifically created to rehearse mindfulness skills with reduced distractions, and its meditations prioritize interactive & visual elements, shaping the environment around the user. Sometimes that means showing you your breath, other times it means using visuals to help you externalize your own thoughts.

As Mindway continues to evolve, it promises to provide a revolutionary approach to mental health and wellbeing, bridging the gap between science and immersive technology.

Mindway is available for free download on the Meta Quest Store.

Mindway: The Immersive Wellbeing App