ITW is expanding to Africa: Introducing ITW Africa

ITW Africa is the region’s dedicated meeting for the digital infrastructure community. The event is designed to facilitate deal-making, networking and learning.
NAIROBI, KENYA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ITW is pleased to announce the launch of its newest event, ITW Africa. Bringing together telecoms and digital infrastructure professionals from across the African continent and globally for a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and explore the latest trends and innovations in connectivity. ITW Africa has been designed to support Africa’s future digital economy.
At ITW Africa, networking is more than just an add-on - it's a key component of the event. With a focus on fostering meaningful connections and collaboration, ITW Africa provides an ideal platform for industry professionals to engage with their peers, share insights, and explore new business opportunities.
"Since 2008, ITW has been a crucial platform for the global digital infrastructure community to meet, trade and drive change." Said Ros Irving, CEO, Capacity Media. "By expanding ITW to Africa, uniting key players across carrier, data centre, cloud, content and wider ICT infrastructure communities, we hope it will help facilitate the partnerships needed to support Africa’s future digital economy”
ITW Africa offers a wide range of networking opportunities, including social receptions, private meeting rooms, exhibitor booths, premium lounges & trading tables that cater to all types of deal-making, from M&A to commercial and interoperability agreements. Attendees will have the chance to meet with industry decision makers, connect with potential partners, and forge lasting relationships with fellow professionals.
The inaugural ITW Africa event will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 12 – 14 September. Super Early-bird registration is now open, and attendees can take advantage of special rates by registering before 26 May 2023. For more information on ITW Africa, or to register for the event, visit the website.
