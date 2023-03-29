Innovative Buoys Tackle Algae Blooms in Tampa's Hillsborough River

LG Sonic MPC-Buoy installed in the Hillsborough River in Tampa LG Sonic company logo

The City of Tampa is taking a proactive approach to address the growing problem of blue-green algae blooms in the Hillsborough River.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two state-of-the-art LG Sonic MPC-Buoys have been deployed to combat these harmful blooms using ultrasonic sound waves. This technology blocks algae's access to sunlight and nutrients, causing them to sink and die without releasing toxins.

Algae blooms pose a serious threat to drinking water quality, as they can cause water utilities to shut down due to the presence of harmful algae toxins. When excessive algae growth occurs, it not only impacts aquatic life and ecosystem balance but also has the potential to contaminate water sources used for human consumption. A notable example of this occurred in Toledo, Ohio, in 2014, when an algal bloom left 500,000 people without clean water for days. LG Sonic's innovative solution helps address this critical issue by effectively controlling algae growth, safeguarding water quality, and preventing potential disruptions to water utilities.

Already proven successful in large water surfaces, LG Sonic's ultrasound technology is utilized by major organizations across the United States, including American Water, NIPSCO, and the Vallecitos Water District. The effectiveness of this technology in moving water bodies, such as the Hillsborough River, is currently being assessed.

The LG Sonic buoys cover a 2600-feet radius, projecting sound waves to the riverbanks and preventing algae from growing and proliferating. John Ring, the City of Tampa Water Production Manager, stated that this technology offers an alternative to using algaecides for algae control. The ultrasonic buoys can also be adjusted to different frequencies to target specific algae species, enabling continuous monitoring and control.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is funding this two-year pilot program to evaluate the LG Sonic buoys' impact on the Hillsborough River. During this time, data and samples will be collected to compare the ultrasonic method's effectiveness to traditional copper sulfate treatments.

The deployment of LG Sonic technology aims to maintain high water quality in the city, ensuring good taste and odor in the water. The LG Sonic team eagerly anticipates the pilot program's results and remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions for algae control and water quality management.

LG Sonic is a leading global provider of algae control and water quality management solutions. With a strong focus on research and development, LG Sonic creates cutting-edge technologies to tackle algae-related challenges in various water environments. The company's success in the United States includes partnerships with American Water, NIPSCO, and the Vallecitos Water District, further demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding water resources and ecosystems.

