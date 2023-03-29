German PR agency Industrie-Contact plans to expand its business in international B2B markets

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The German PR agency Industrie-Contact based in the media metropolis of Hamburg is planning to significantly expand its international business in the B2B sector from 2023 onwards until 2026.The reason for this strategic decision is the growing demand in this business area, especially from international clients. The extremely experienced agency, which was founded in 1979 and already has a long tradition in the field of industrial customers and massively expanded its global business more than 20 years ago, now aims to take the next step and is working on a comprehensive offering of its capacities for new clients.
PR agency in Germany with a focus on industrial clients
The German PR agency is aiming at both classic industrial companies as well as cutting-edge high-tech startups. The agency's work concentrates on developing PR strategies, successfully placing content in news, business, trade and social media, providing communications support at trade fairs and events, and implementing social media campaigns in the German market. Services include both product and corporate PR. Key target industries include the following areas: Automotive & mobility; E-Commerce & digital business; Logistics, transport & packaging; Manufacturing, mechanical engineering & industrial goods; Technology, IT & electronics.
German PR agency with international network
Jonathan Klimke, Managing Partner, says: “international companies are increasingly targeting the German market. So far, our agency's focus has been on clients especially from the US, UK and other European countries. Recently, there has also been increased demand from Asian and Middle East markets, such as China, India or Qatar. Our excellent global network in particular will help us to expand our B2B business with international customers."
Industrie-Contact has been a member of the Public Relations Global Network, which has around 50 members worldwide, since 2002. Uwe Schmidt, IC’s second Managing Partner, and president of the network from 2014 to 2015, head of the advisory board from 2015 to 2016, as well as vice president EMEA from 2019 to 2020: “Thanks to our PRGN membership, we are able to offer our services as one-touch lead agency internationally, throughout Europe and even worldwide.” The agency won the Agency Collaboration Gold Award in both 2021 and 2022 for successful international projects in cooperation with other network partners.
