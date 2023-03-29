Immunoglobulin Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028 at 6% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global immunoglobulin market size reached US$ 14.7 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Immunoglobulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global immunoglobulin market size reached US$ 14.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, refer to a type of glycoprotein molecule created by plasma or white blood cells (WBC). They are found in the serum and cells of the immune system and function as antibodies by explicitly recognizing and binding antigens such as viruses or bacteria and aiding in their destruction. They help medical professionals diagnose autoimmune diseases, allergies, and immunodeficiencies, such as lupus, celiac disease, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, by measuring the immunoglobulin level in a blood sample. They are commonly administered through intravenous and subcutaneous routes of delivery. As a result, immunoglobulins are widely used to treat immunological and neurological conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hypogammaglobulinemia, and myasthenia gravis.

Immunoglobulin Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders such as hepatitis, leukemia, and multiple myeloma across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization, hectic working schedules, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing consumption of fast foods are contributing to the rising burden of several medical conditions, including Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia and autoimmune disorders. Moreover, the recent onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in the escalating demand for hyperimmune globulin as an effective medicine to manage the disease among hospitalized patients, which represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising awareness regarding early diagnosis and personalized medicines and the widespread adoption of immunoglobulins to help the body fight infectious diseases are accelerating market growth. Furthermore, several leading pharmaceutical companies are introducing new and advanced immunoglobulins with improved efficacy to treat neurological disorders and are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which in turn is creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

Breakup by Application:

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Others

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

Intravenous Mode of Delivery

Subcutaneous Mode of Delivery

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Baxter international Inc.

Biotest AG

CSL Limited

Grifols S.A

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB SA

Octapharma AG

Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

