JollyHires: Revolutionizing the job market with the next-gen Job App for both – Modern Job Seekers and Employers alike

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Job hunting has always been a daunting task. While job seekers struggle to find relevant jobs online, ask for recommendations, create profiles on every job portal after filling out lengthy forms, and send countless resumes without receiving a response, recruiters struggle to find the right candidate from hundreds of resumes that look just the same.
Sandeep Gupta, founder and CEO of JollyHires, having a demonstrated history in the world of recruiting and tech understood these challenges quite well and decided to create ‘JollyHires’, a next-gen job search app that takes care of both the job search and the hiring landscapes at the same time!
He saw everything in the world of recruiting, including the downsides and the flaws. He also saw what modern-day job search companies & apps were lacking and, finally, ideated an app that could provide solutions for the problems that have long plagued the job hunt and hiring process.
Gupta found that job seekers didn’t have a clear idea of where the jobs were located. That’s how the geo-location feature found its place in the JollyHires app. It allows job seekers to easily find Jobs Near Me on a map by entering the area zipcode, and allows recruiters to find candidates in specific locations as well.
Through the app, Sandeep wanted to do away with the traditional, generic resume by enabling users to create a more personalized and unique digital profile that includes their skills, certifications, video referrals, and pics of achievements, as well as a video resume feature that enables them to get more visibility and make a stronger impression on recruiters.
The unique features offered by the app have already made it a favorite among both job seekers and recruiters in Ahmedabad and Delhi where it has recently been launched. The digital business card feature of the app is popular among job seekers, including freshers, who use it to create a personalized digital visiting card having links to all their social media profiles and then share it with anyone, anywhere, and anytime to up their networking game and connect with potential employers more easily.
Gupta wanted to create a job app that empowers both job seekers and employers and the idea is reflected in many features of the app such as its smart advance filters that enable job seekers to find roles that best suit them, and enable companies to hire the right candidates as well as the concept of screening questions before the interview.
One of the most important features of the app, most admired and appreciated by the users is that it eliminates middlemen or long waiting periods by ensuring a direct chat between the candidate and HR. It also offers video interview options for remote candidates who cannot meet in person and has a smart interview organizer for recruiters and a tracker for job seekers.
Perhaps most impressively, the app only shows genuine job openings, saves job seekers’ time by eliminating lengthy & complicated forms and rewards users for making a robust profile, incentivizing them to put their best foot forward.
Due to its large list of amazing features, the app, which debuted in India in the latter part of 2022, has already gained a reputation among users and is all set to revolutionize hiring and the job search process in the US employment markets soon!
Sandeep Gupta
JollyHires Inc.
+91 63574 12774
findtalent@jollyhires.com
