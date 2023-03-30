Semen Analysis Market | Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2031

Semen Analysis Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Semen analysis market refers to the industry that produces and offers diagnostic tests and tools for analyzing semen quality and fertility. Semen analysis is a critical diagnostic tool used to evaluate male fertility and reproductive health, and can help diagnose issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm motility, and abnormal sperm morphology.

The global semen analysis market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of male infertility, growing awareness about the importance of reproductive health, and technological advancements in the industry. The global semen analysis market was valued at $955.47 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Some of the key players in the semen analysis market include Androfert, Arquimea (Arquimea Agrotech), Bioline Technologies, Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical), DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc., FlowLabs, Hamilton Thorne Inc., Lab IVF, Leja Products B.V, Medical electronics systems, Synergy medical systems

. These companies offer a range of diagnostic tests and tools for semen analysis, including computer-assisted semen analysis (CASA) systems, semen quality analyzers, and sperm counting chambers.

The semen analysis market is highly regulated, and providers must comply with strict quality and safety standards set by organizations such as the FDA and ISO. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative and accurate diagnostic tools that meet these requirements while also being affordable and accessible.

Overall, the semen analysis market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as the prevalence of male infertility increases and technological advancements make diagnostic tests more accurate and efficient. This presents both opportunities and challenges for providers, who must balance the need for innovation and accuracy with the need for profitability and growth.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in the prevalence of male infertility and increase in awareness regarding fertility testing in both the developed and developing countries drive the growth of the global semen analysis market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about semen analysis in economically poor countries impedes growth to some extent. However, rise in sales of male fertility testing kits on the online platform and mounting growth potential in emerging economies have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the pandemic led to shut down of fertility clinics to avail fertility services such as semen analysis, which impacted the global market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, in 2021, authorities started granting permission to slowly recommence fertility services across the world along with the implication of provided guidelines. This, in turn, has helped the market recoup soon.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏-

Based on product, the disposables and consumables segment generated nearly one-third of the global semen analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to growth in adoption of consumables & disposable during semen analysis testing The semen test kits segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of semen test kits for home-use due to their reliable quality and easily interpretable results.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟏 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

By age group, the 41 and greater than 41 years segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global semen analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of infertility among people with age between 41 and greater than 41 years. The 35-40 years segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of semen analysis tests initiated by men between the ages of 35 and 40 to monitor sperm count and male fertility drives the segment growth.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global semen analysis market. This is due to surge in infertility cases and rise in awareness regarding semen analysis testing among the population. The market across LAMEA, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of semen analysis tests across the province.

