Unravel Science mysteries with Science Centre Singapore’s STEM-themed escape rooms

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decipher clues, solve riddles, and more at Science Centre Singapore’s latest attraction, Escape @ Science Centre (E.S.C.). This unique immersive experience, which merges the ever-popular escape room concept with exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) themed puzzles, will open to the public on 31st March.
Curated in collaboration with global technology-driven creator and entertainment company Gushcloud International, and Singapore-based theatre company How Drama, Science Centre Singapore has developed E.S.C. to attract and engage young adults. Game-based interactive activities are gaining popularity among the youth and the market for STEM-themed games offers enormous potential for both businesses and consumers.
“Science is all around us and we often (knowingly or unknowingly) experience it through play. We therefore creatively transform a trending and beloved format of play, the Escape Rooms, to impart STEM learning and education, especially to our younger guests. At the Centre, we are strong believers in bringing STEM learning beyond the classroom in fun and engaging ways,” said Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, Chief Executive, Science Centre Board. “With E.S.C, we hope to inspire more interest in STEM by first sparking curiosity to break down STEM barriers, so it is easily accessible to all.”
E.S.C consists of three concept rooms namely Museum of Humankind, Shangri-La and Dr. X. Participants will be transported to another world, each unique and special, where they will race against time to complete challenges using critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
“E.S.C. promises exhilarating STEM-themed experiences that young adults will surely enjoy and love. We at Gushcloud have always believed in creating experiences that educate, inspire, and make people smile, that’s why we’re thrilled to be part of this adventure,” said Rachel Ong, Country Director of Gushcloud Singapore.
Escape the evil clutches of extra-terrestrials with nothing but your phone!
‘Museum of Humankind’ challenges players to use technology and wit to escape the wrath of extra-terrestrial beings known as the Zarkians. As one of the last groups of humans on a dying Earth, participants are captured and put on live display by the Zarkians. Their only way to escape? Obtaining the Zearth plant which is believed to have the ability to restart life on Earth. Players can navigate their way through the museum and solve the puzzles with the help of their mobile phones. This escape room aims to teach participants about sustainability and climate change by giving them a peek into a future where humankind has neglected the planet, resulting in it being taken over by extra-terrestrials.
Escape from the mythical metaverse!
In this room, “Shangri-La” is not just any mythical utopia – it’s a metaverse where, if participants overstay their welcome, can get trapped forever. A test of participants’ intellectual and physical capabilities, expect to be immersed in a high-stakes adventure where they must overcome physical obstacles, earthquakes, and battle lasers to restore an ancient artefact or risk getting stuck in the metaverse. Through an immersive combination of STEM disciplines, “Shangri-La” teaches players more about technology and even medicinal herbs.
Save a friend from the diabolical Dr. X!
Finally, in ‘Dr. X,’ players must rescue a friend from Dr. X., a misguided and failed academic. In his research laboratory, he tests how extreme fear influences the human brain using unsuspecting victims as test subjects, lured with the promise of never feeling fear again. The only way to rescue a captured friend is to venture into his secret laboratory and escape the doctor's terrifying lair. In an unconventional approach to STEM learning, this escape room is themed around psychology and a deeper understanding of human biology.
“Science and the arts come together in these immersive worlds we have created for the players. We developed tactile environments, incorporated stimulating puzzles – you won’t see any boring combination locks in our rooms – and wove it all together through intricate story-telling,” said Melissa Sim, co-artistic director of How Drama.
E.S.C. will be open every Thursdays to Sundays, 10.00am – 10.30pm (Last game starts 9.30pm). Tickets start at $25. Get more discount if you are getting three or more tickets. You can purchase your tickets here: www.gevme.com/escsg.
For more information about E.S.C., visit www.esc.sg.
About Science Centre
Science Centre Singapore, a non-formal educational institution and leading regional Science Centre, along with its group of attractions, brings out the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its unique blend of exhibitions, educational programmes and events. A custodian of creativity and innovation, Science Centre Singapore has captured the evolution of scientific developments for more than four decades.
The Centre and its partners have played a pivotal role in transforming the way students and the public interact with and learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since 1977, the Centre has welcomed over 30 million visitors and inspired them with more than 1,000 exhibits spread across 14 exhibition galleries and outdoor exhibition spaces.
The Centre’s group of attractions include Omni-Theatre, Snow City and KidsSTOP™️. The Omni-Theatre, Southeast Asia’s first 8K 3D digital theatre with a 23m wide seamless dome screen, is an immersive destination like no other. Snow City is Singapore’s only permanent indoor snow centre offering an Arctic inspired experience at Singapore’s first ice gallery and snow chamber. KidsSTOP™️ - Where every child gets to Imagine, Experience, Discover and Dream - is Singapore’s first children’s science centre offering an enriching experience through purposeful play for children aged 18 months to 8 years old. For more information, please visit www.science.edu.sg.
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
About HOW Drama
How Drama was founded in 2007 and is proud to be a Singapore-based theatre company, which provides new and exciting theatre experiences for audiences in Singapore and around the world. Breaking the mould of standard theatre performances, our company places particular emphasis on site-specific productions and audience interaction.
The company's mainstay production Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap was nominated Best In Theatre at the Sydney Fringe Festival 2019. How Drama was also invited by the Singapore embassy to the United States to perform in Washington, DC in 2015, as part of the SG50 celebrations. In Singapore, How Drama has performed to sold-out audiences at the Night Festival, the Heritage Festival and at the Flipside Festival at the Esplanade.
The education wing, How Drama Education, takes drama programmes to numerous schools in Singapore including ACS Barker, Dunman High School, St Hilda's Secondary School and Anderson Junior College, with the aim of instilling the love of theatre in the young.
