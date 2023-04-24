SeaSweepers Announces Ocean Plastics Based Clothing Campaign to Raise Funds for New Marine Plastics Recycling Center

SeaSweepers is on a Mission to Remove and Prevent Ocean Plastics and Ghost Nets.
This active and swimwear line is crafted from upcycled ghost nets. All profits will help fund the first US based ocean plastics upcycling center in Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaSweepers LLC., an ocean conservation company, announced today that they are launching a limited-time-only clothing line made from upcycled ghost nets. The clothing line will be released on April 15th, and 100% of the profits from the sale will be used to fund the construction of North America's first marine plastics recycling center in Florida. SeaSweepers LLC., is headed by CEO and Founder Naveen Sydney, and COO and Co-Founder Taryn Larock, who joined together to create SeaSweepers from a mutual vision about preserving the oceans and marine life.
Ghost nets, also known as abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG), are a significant contributor to plastic pollution in the ocean. It is estimated that 640,000 tons of ghost nets are added to the ocean each year, entangling and killing marine life and contributing to the micro plastics crisis. Removing these ghost nets from the ocean is a challenging task, and traditional recycling methods have limited success in repurposing them.
SeaSweepers understands the severity of the issue and is committed to finding solutions to preserve the oceans and marine life. The company's approach is to provide the means for upcycle ghost nets and ocean plastics into new products and the platform for organizations to sell these products in a sustainable market, thereby creating a circular economy that reduces and prevents plastic waste in the ocean.
"We are proud to kickoff with the launch our upcycled clothing line and to be able to contribute to the preservation of the ocean. This limited edition, upcycled fishing net collection is a fantastic opportunity for people to wear something very meaningful and is designer fashion and looks incredible. It's truly a win - win, as 100% of all profits will go directly towards moving our marine plastics recycling center forward." said Naveen Sydney, CEO of SeaSweepers LLC. "Our goal is to create awareness about the dangers of ghost nets and plastic pollution and provide a solution to continue to upcycle them into something new and useful."
Designed in collaboration with the luxury sustainable clothing brand Sage Larock Swimwear, the upcycled ghost nets clothing line is certified to be free of over 100 toxic chemicals typically found in traditional polyester and uses low-impact dyes for environment and customer safety. The products are stylish, eco-friendly, and sustainable, making them a great choice for anyone who loves fashion and cares about the environment by helping to reduce plastic pollution from the ocean.
The profits from the clothing line will be used to fund the construction of North America's first marine plastics recycling center in Florida. The plant will use state-of-the-art technology to upcycle ghost nets and ocean plastics into new products, such as clothing, furniture, home decor, and even building materials.
"We want to make a difference in the world and create a sustainable future for everyone. We believe that by upcycling ghost nets and removing ocean plastic pollution, we can make a significant impact on the environment. Beyond this, we believe we can make a very important contribution to the B2B recycled plastic market which will be crucial for the future of long-term conservation and a sustainable global economy." said Taryn Larock, who has already been working in the marine and wildlife conservation space for over 15 years.
SeaSweepers LLC., is calling on everyone to join the mission by buying their ocean plastic reducing products and signing up to stay informed at www.seasweepers.io and on their social media pages. The company is committed to preserving marine life and cleaning up the ocean, a mission that needs support from the global community to make a significant impact.
The limited time clothing line will be available for purchase on the company's website starting April 15th. Customers can choose from a variety of styles and designs, all made from high quality upcycled plastic materials. The clothing line is not only fashionable but also environmentally friendly, making it a great choice for anyone looking to make a positive impact on the environment.
ABOUT SEASWEEPERS
SeaSweepers, based in Miami, Florida, is on a mission to create a new commercial ecosystem founded in removing ocean plastics and reimagines the sustainable supply chain. Both through direct impact of retrieving, cleaning and processing ocean plastics and by providing the digital platforms needed for sustainable businesses to thrive, we’re here to turn the plastic tide and save our seas. For more information and media inquiries, please contact info@seasweepers.io or visit www.seasweepers.io.
