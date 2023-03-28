Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 521

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,429 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 521
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
78
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 11, 2023, as "Suddenly Sleepy Saturday for
Narcolepsy Awareness" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder caused
by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000
Americans; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is an underrecognized and underdiagnosed
condition; and
WHEREAS, The symptoms of narcolepsy, especially when
undiagnosed, can lead to accidents, injuries and problems with
learning and working; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects people neurologically, socially
and emotionally; and
WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects people of all ages, with onset
typically occurring between 10 and 30 years of age; and
WHEREAS, On average, it takes a patient more than six years
to be diagnosed with narcolepsy after first experiencing
symptoms; and
