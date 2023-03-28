Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 521

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 521

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

78

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 11, 2023, as "Suddenly Sleepy Saturday for

Narcolepsy Awareness" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder caused

by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000

Americans; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy is an underrecognized and underdiagnosed

condition; and

WHEREAS, The symptoms of narcolepsy, especially when

undiagnosed, can lead to accidents, injuries and problems with

learning and working; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects people neurologically, socially

and emotionally; and

WHEREAS, Narcolepsy affects people of all ages, with onset

typically occurring between 10 and 30 years of age; and

WHEREAS, On average, it takes a patient more than six years

to be diagnosed with narcolepsy after first experiencing

symptoms; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18