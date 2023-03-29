DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) with son Cordell Broadus
Father and Son duo - Snoop and Cordell Broadus closes off Paris Blockchain Week with The Champ Medici Lounge, teases Hip Hop 50th Celebration in the Metaverse
PARIS, FRANCE, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordell Broadus - Snoop Dogg’s son and top Web3 entrepreneur/ investor, alongside global creator company - Gushcloud launched The Champ Medici Lounge in Paris on the 24th March 2023, closing off Paris Blockchain Week.
The Web3-focused event also served as a side activation for Snoop Dogg’s first tour after the pandemic and is the first time the father and son duo co-hosted an event, especially for the Web3 community. Together with Gushcloud International - a global creator company, Sandbox - a social gaming metaverse, Claynation - a successful NFT company and Ledger, a secure gateway to crypto and NFTs, the Champ Medici Lounge in Paris brought together the best founders and investors of Web3, digital assets, crypto, blockchain, and music.
The Champ Medici Lounge in Paris consisted of a day and night event. The day event included key activations where panel sessions were held discussing the future of investments and mentoring sessions where industry leaders gathered to share advice and investment opportunities. During the panel sessions, Broadus, Shiv Jain from Welcome to the Block, Sebastien Borget, and Arthur Madrid of Sandbox shared insights on the future of investments in Web3. Meanwhile, Lenna Onto (Claynation) and Eugenie Mentre (Ledger) joined Broadus as they talked about developing Snoop's music NFT project, minting NFTs, and building a genuinely successful NFT project.
The night event is the luxurious pop-up lounge that included a physical Sandbox experience at Club L’Arc Paris with a special performance by DJ Snoopadelic, aka hip hop icon Snoop Dogg, featuring TEAM WANG artist Laurie and DJ Sallah, and a surprise rap performance by Broadus himself.
“Over the past year, we’ve activated successfully alongside some of the biggest events and festivals globally. I am thrilled to be in Paris with my father who also happens to be on tour. This is the 50th year of Hip Hop. Moving forward, especially for this year, we will be dropping a celebration for Hip Hop 50th Anniversary in partnership with Hip Hop Gold in Web3; where we hope to use the culture to encourage and educate more people about Web3, crypto, and NFTs,” said Cordell Broadus.
The Champ Medici Lounge in Paris also served as the unofficial kick off to the Hip Hop Gold - 50th Anniversary celebrations. Hip Hop Gold aims to show the history and journey of hip hop as a music genre and lifestyle—from its birth in New York City to its evolution as a cultural revolution, as told from the perspective of Hip Hop's godfather himself, Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons and award winning female hip hop artist, MC Lyte.
Previously, Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud brought the Champ Medici Lounge to Coachella Weekend (April 2022), NFT NYC Week (June 2022), F1 Singapore (September 2022), and Miami Art Basel (December 2022).
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Media Contacts:
Ross Manicad
Head of Corporate Communications
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
Contact
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud International
