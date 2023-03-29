Document360 launches API documentation feature to their knowledge base solution

Submit Release
LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Document360, one of the leading knowledge management SaaS for technical documentation and
customer support has just launched API documentation support for developers. The feature
comes with ‘try it APIs’ that empower developers to integrate their APIs into their business
applications.
 
“The platform's easy and intuitive UI helps developers try API endpoints in real-time and
generates code samples in different languages. With the smart sync, API documentation remains
current. Effortlessly integrated with knowledge base documentation, it becomes a one-stop
solution for all the documentation needs,” states Manikandan Subramaniam, Director of
Engineering at Document360.

Document360 is a documentation suite engineered for growing companies to create and manage
an online self-service knowledge base for their customers and employees (accessed publicly or
privately). It has an inbuilt knowledge base site and a knowledge base portal for editors and
reviewers to manage the content. Companies can even create a knowledge base incorporating the
advantages of the portal and site.  
 
Speaking about the feature launch, Saravana Kumar, CEO &amp; Founder of Document360, says
“organizations of all dimensions depend on APIs to incite their digital transformation and API
documentation is critical to their success. This feature will be first-class and create a pleasant
developer experience.”

For more information about this news, please visit www.document360.com

Contact:
Document360
Media team
Sruthi.murali@kovai.co
Phone: +919745365410

Media team
Document360
email us here

