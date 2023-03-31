Natural Radiant Life Launches NEW "FRESH Line" With Body Butter, Body Serum

Co-Founders (pictured from L to R): Rhonda Daniels, LaKesha Gage-Woodard, Sherry D. Fields
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Radiant Life, known for their face and body products made with organic, vegan and whole-food based ingredients, is launching their new "FRESH line" with body butter and body serum on Saturday, April 1, 2023. These products provide moisturize, nourish, and revitalize the skin on your body while leaving it fresh-smelling, radiant, and with a healthy appearance.
Both products are free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and other harmful chemicals, yet include Vitamin E and squalene. The body butter is made with shea butter, cocoa butter, grapefruit and lime essential oils—effective in sealing in moisture and providing healthy glowing skin. The Body Serum is made with grapeseed oil, which is rich in antioxidants and known for penetrating the skin quickly.
“Our new line is a welcomed addition to Natural Radiant Life's already impressive lineup of clean beauty products, Co-founder and CEO Rhonda Daniels said. “The body butter is rich and silky, making it a perfect choice for those with dry skin. The body serum is light and refreshing, making it ideal for normal or oily skin. Both products are free of artificial fragrances, colors, and preservatives. If you're looking for a natural and toxic-free way to achieve glowing, radiant skin, then look no further than Natural Radiant Life's new FRESH line."
The new "FRESH Line," with Body Butter and Body Serum, is now available on the Natural Radiant Life website. The products are the perfect way to pamper yourself and give your skin the nourishment it deserves. The company’s commitment to quality and safety is what sets Natural Radiant Life apart from other skincare companies and is why they are one of the most trusted names in clean-beauty skincare.
“In today's fast-paced world, it's more important than ever to take care of our bodies and minds. As we start to age, our skin begins to show the signs of wear and tear. Fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots are all common concerns that people have as they begin to see the effects of time on their skin,” said LaKesha Gage-Woodard, co-founder and chief marketing officer. “That's why we focus on delivering products that nourish and revitalize skin, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed and invigorated.”
ABOUT Natural Radiant Life
Natural Radiant Life is a direct-to-consumer skincare and lifestyle company. Established in 2020, Natural Radiant Life engages in producing, selling, and distributing clean, plant-based, vegan, and organic skin and body-care products in the United States and Canada. Natural Radiant life products are different. They harness the power of organic food and plants to replace toxic chemicals in skincare and slow down the visible signs of again for Women of Color. Natural Radiant Life products are “nutrition for your skin,” and carry the Leaping Bunny, cruelty-free seal. Visit https://naturalradiantlife.com for more information and to purchase products.
ABOUT the Co-Founders
Natural Radiant Life was created by three best friends turned business partners—Rhonda Daniels, LaKesha Gage-Woodard, and Sherry D. Fields. They met in a New York hotel as Historically Black College students and Ivy League alumni through their affiliation with the Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship program over 30 years ago. They never imagined they would be business partners one day for a natural skincare line they would create themselves. Before launching their partnership, they were former, successful corporate MBAs who generated millions in revenue for Fortune 100 companies. Eventually, they each found themselves unemployed, underemployed, and just tired of not having their own at the onset of the pandemic. These friends empowered themselves with their own “Black Girl Magic” and launched a direct-to-consumer skincare line.
