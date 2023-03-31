Nahvalur Appoints Samuel Peng as New CEO

I am excited to take on this new role and to lead Nahvalur into the next chapter of its growth.”
MATAWAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nahvalur, a rapidly-growing brand of fountain pens, today announced that Samuel Peng has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. Peng succeeds Frank Zhang, who has served as CEO since its introduction to the market in 2019. Zhang will remain in the company and focus on new business ventures.
Peng, who was previously Nahvalur’s Creative Director, will take on the role of CEO effective May 1, 2023. He will be responsible for leading the brand sales, marketing, operations, product development, and overall strategy.
“I am excited to take on this new role and to lead Nahvalur into the next chapter of its growth,” said Peng. “Nahvalur is a brand with a bright future. I look forward to working with the talented team at Nahvalur to continue to build on the brand’s success.”
As Nahvalur’s Creative Director, Peng was responsible for leading the brand’s creativity team and for developing new products and concepts. He has a strong background in design and innovation, and he is passionate about creating products that people would love to use.
“Samuel is an incredibly talented and innovative leader,” said Zhang. “He has a deep understanding of our brand and a passion for our products. I am confident that he will be a great CEO for Nahvalur.”
To learn more Nahvalur and their fine writing products, visit nahvalur.com.
About Nahvalur
Nahvalur is a rapidly-growing brand of fountain pens. The brand was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey. Nahvalur pens are known for their high quality and innovative design. The brand offers a wide range of fountain pens, including the popular Nahvalur Nautilus collection.
