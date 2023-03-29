30 Moms putting Malaysian brand Zoey's Homemade in Malaysian Book Of Records as 1st Online Frozen Children Food supplier
Another successful startup Malaysian brand has made its debut to put their name down in history. Making their records in the MBR is just another milestone.
Started with 3 mom chefs, and now we grow to 30 mom chefs. I am grateful for my team's trust and dedication into the children's food business”KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the ceremony, Mr. Aaron Bong, the Deputy General Manager of Malaysia Book of Records, and Mr. Edwin Yeoh, the Senior Record Consultant, presented certificate to Zoey's Homemade founder - Mdm. Jamie Lim. Witnessing the event were Mr. Goh Boon Peng - the founder of MyStartr, Mdm. Soh Yok Kim - the Managing Director of Nesh Marketing, Mr. Desmond Ng - CEO Coach of Vistage Malaysia, Mr. Alvin Tan - the founder of Sirius A, Mdm. Lim Hooi Hia - the founder of Truth Media, and Mdm. Charlene Chen - the Director of Zoey's Homemade.
— Mdm. Jamie Lim, Founder, Zoey's Homemade
Zoey's Homemade was honored with the "The Malaysia Book of Records - First Online Frozen Children Food Supplier" Award,which brought great encouragement to Zoey's Homemade team of mothers.
Starting from a small kitchen at home, Zoey's Homemade has developed step by step into its current scale. Mdm. Jamie Lim, Zoey's Homemade founder, said that she never expected her homemade brand to be associated with "The Malaysia Book of Records." She is grateful for the dedication of the team of mothers, as well as the trust and support of customers and investors, which has led to Zoey's Homemade current success.
She pointed out that at the beginning of the company's establishment, there were only three mother chefs.Today, there are more than 30 mothers who have joined Zoey's Homemade team. She is grateful for their trust and dedication into the children's food business. She mentioned that what she is most grateful for in her entrepreneurial journey is that while running the business, she can also assist the mommy community in starting their own business.
She revealed that Zoey's name comes from her daughter's name, representing the mother's love for her child. Zoey's Homemade is also the only brand in Malaysia established by a team of mothers dedicated to creating a children's food brand that offers good products, good service, and good value.
In June 2022, Zoey's Homemade successfully raised RM1.5 million in just three days through the MyStartr crowdfunding platform, attracting around 200 investors,with the majority being customers turned investors.
At the same time, Mdm. Jamie Lim also brought good news to everyone at the event. She announced that Zoey's Homemade will be setting up a food production factory this coming May, with plans to enter the Halal market and take steps towards their goal of establishing a strong foothold in Malaysia while also expanding internationally.
About Zoey's Homemade
Zoey's Homemade was founded in 2017 by Mdm. Jamie Lim, who named the company after her daughter - Zoey. Zoey's Homemade focuses on the children's and baby food market. Since its inception, Zoey's Homemade has always adhered to the [3 NO’s] Promises: No MSG, No additives, and No preservatives. Working together with the "mommy chefs", they provide kid-friendly food made with natural ingredients, and provide convenient, time-saving, and nutritious solutions for mothers.
Over just 5 years, Zoey's Homemade has progressively evolved, expanding from a home kitchen to a small factory. Jamie and her team constantly strive for improvement and innovation, creating Malaysia's first frozen children's food brand, which focuses on the online consumer market. To date, they have developed and produced more than 50 varieties of nutritious and creative food specifically designed for families, especially children, in mind!
