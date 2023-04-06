Introducing the New "Being You" App by Dr Dain Heer

Dr Dain Heer's free Being You app is now available for download

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Dain Heer, co-creator of Access Consciousness and best-selling author, is proud to announce the launch of the Being You mobile app. Inspired by Heer’s best-selling book, Being You, Changing the World, this free app features tools that will allow users to change anything with ease, videos to wake up happy, reminders of the power of you, and tips to help you enjoy life more.With Being You, users can enjoy a personalized experience that will help them explore what is true for them, know they can change anything, and take a deeper dive into "being you".Features include:- Being You Series: wisdom and tools inspired by Heer’s book, Being You, Changing the World, and the Access Consciousness Being You series of classes.- Daily Practices: Simple tools and daily exercises that inspire users to know what they know and reclaim the magic of their being.- Emergency Kit: Instant tools and practices to support users when they need it most.“If you desire a different world, the way to get there is by being you”, Heer says. “The Being You app is designed for you in a light, fun, and playful way that will keep you engaged and inspired.”“I published the Being You book in 2011 and this app is a new metaphorical chapter of the Being You universe. We’ve picked a series of tools from the books and classes and put them in an application you can take away as you explore life, living, and the world we’re creating together”, he adds. “Please consider this a gift from me to you: a free, fantastic multimedia playground for you to explore and practice the Being You tools, wherever you go.”The Being You app is the latest offering from Dr Dain Heer and Access Consciousness, one of the world’s most popular personal development organizations, with presence in 176 countries. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play Store Learn more at beingyouapp.com About Dr Dain HeerFounder of the annual International Being You Day and co-creator of Access Consciousness, one of the largest personal development movements globally, Dr. Dain Heer is a catalyst for empowering people to own their greatness. For over 20 years, he has invited people to see their differences as strengths and turn up the dial on their uniqueness. Dive into Dain’s world at www.drdainheer.com and keep up with him on social @dainheer.For media inquiries or information, please contact Justine McKell at justine@mckellmedia.com

Watch: The Being You App by Dr Dain Heer