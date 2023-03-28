First Lady Abbott Celebrates Role Of Women In Texas’ Economy At Round Rock Chamber

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today celebrated the critical role women business leaders and entrepreneurs play in Texas’ economic success at the Round Rock Chamber’s inaugural “Women Who Mean Business” luncheon. Addressing more than 150 business and community leaders, the First Lady highlighted Texas’ 1.25 million women-owned businesses as a driving force of the state’s economy and encouraged women to invest in themselves, their businesses, and communities to inspire the next generation of Texas women.



“I am delighted to be a part of this inaugural luncheon hosted by the Round Rock Chamber in celebration of Women’s History Month,” said First Lady Abbott. “As women, there is always someone we can look to for inspiration and there is always another trail we can blaze. In Texas, we believe in the unlimited potential of women. We know the work women are doing today will impact tomorrow. In the recipe of success in life, it is women who lead, and I thank you all here today for being a part of that success.”



The Round Rock Chamber’s inaugural “Women Who Mean Business” luncheon celebrates Women’s History Month by highlighting female founders, business leaders, and changemakers to ignite, inspire, and engage the growing community.