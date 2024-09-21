Governor Abbott Presents Home For Our Troops Key To Texas Veteran In New Braunfels

TEXAS, September 21 - September 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and presented the key to Home For Our Troops' (HFOT) 400th specially-built home to United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Alberto Flores at a key ceremony in New Braunfels. Before the key ceremony, the Governor toured the donated specially adapted custom home.

"It is an honor to be here today and present Lance Corporal Alberto Flores the key to his new home," said Governor Abbott. "With the anniversary of 9/11 last week and Veterans Day around the corner, it's critical for all of us to remember the sacrifice that so many brave men and women have made for our country. The incredible people at Home For Our Troops provide courageous veterans, like Lance Corporal Flores, homes that are tailored to their needs. Lance Corporal Flores is one of 1.7 million veterans and military members who call Texas home. I'm proud of all the work our great state does for those men and women who have served this great country.”

The Governor was joined at the key ceremony by HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer, Senator Donna Campbell, and other military and community leaders. HFOT built this home for Flores, who was severely injured in the line of duty on his second combat deployment in Iraq.

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to enable them to focus on their families, recovery, and rebuilding their lives.