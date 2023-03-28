Ethoxylates Market Size Worth US$ 17.7 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%

Ethoxylates are chemical compounds that are produced by the reaction of ethylene oxide with a variety of starting materials, such as alcohols, fatty acids, or phenols.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Ethoxylates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ethoxylates market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global ethoxylates market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

Ethoxylates represent organic compounds that are produced by adding epoxides or ethylene oxide (EO) to substrates, such as alcohols, acids, amines, vegetable oils, etc., in the desired molar ratio. They are hydrophilic and hydrophobic in nature, which helps them to dissolve in water and oil, depending on the type of ethoxylate used in the process. Consequently, these compounds aid in lowering the surface tension between two different types of liquids or between gases and liquids. They also offer other beneficial properties, such as good formulation, wetting ability, high-water solubility, low aquatic toxicity, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing utilization of these compounds in soaps, paints, adhesives, detergents, fabric softeners, inks, ski waxes, emulsions, anti-fogs, snowboard wax, and deinking of recycled papers, owing to their cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, wetting and dispersing properties, is primarily driving the ethoxylates market. Additionally, they also play an essential role in personal care products, such as shampoos, shower gels, hair conditioners, toothpaste, etc., which is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for ethoxylate in the process of dyeing and finishing across the textile industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of sustainably sourced ethoxylates, which lower the manufacturing and raw material costs, and the widespread adoption of low-rinse products, including methyl ester ethoxylates, are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of surfactants, the rising levels of industrialization, and extensive investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers are anticipated to fuel the ethoxylates market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

India Glycols Limited

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SABIC

Solvay

Stepan Company

Ethoxylates Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Alcohol

Fatty Amine

Fatty Acid

Ethyl Ester

Glyceride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household and Personal Care

Institutional and Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

