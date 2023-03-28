Amulet Launches Next Generation Ballistic Protection Products

Manufacturer of award-winning ballistic barrier technology revolutionizes the security industry with SafeWrap™, SafeWall™ and SafeVest™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

Amulet Critical Infrastructure, Inc., a manufacturer of revolutionary physical ballistic protection for the public space, is taking steps to safeguard critical infrastructure such as power generation and energy transmission substations, data centers, water treatment plants and more. Amulet's SafeWrap™, SafeWall™ and SafeVest™ help ensure the protection of both people and assets with proven ballistic barriers designed to incorporate Amulet Intercept™, a next-generation ballistic detection and notification system that uses energy wave technology to autonomously alert authorities of a ballistic event. Ultra-lightweight and thin, Amulet's products are manufactured to minimize their impact on the environment during manufacturing, installation and over the course of their service life.



Amulet SafeWrap™ is a state-of-the-art, modular system capable of protecting a vast array of equipment, such as electric grid substations, from a full spectrum of ballistic threats.

Amulet SafeWall™, a ballistic barrier system, can be applied to interior and exterior walls during construction or retrofit to provide quick and invisible ballistic protection.

Amulet SafeVest™, the first and only safety vest on the market with built-in ballistic protection and detection technology, safeguards job site personnel and other infrastructure professionals from injury, including catastrophic equipment failure as well as the active shooters.

Embedded within all three products, Amulet Intercept™ detects, alerts and provides critical data to first responders. This unique technology can also communicate with other emerging technologies, such as drones, robotics, long-range acoustical devices and mass communication programs to provide an immediate response to threats.

"We wanted to challenge the status quo of current ballistic mitigation efforts," says Jeffrey Isquith, President and CEO, Amulet Critical Infrastructure, "so we worked with utility professionals to develop better solutions for the critical infrastructure space. One development was to incorporate Amulet Intercept™ into all three products to ensure a rapid response to a ballistic event.

"We saw the need for crucial changes to the ballistic security paradigm for critical infrastructure," Isquith continues. "With an increased focus on the unique challenges professionals in this industry face, we developed better ballistic protection. From thermal barriers to autonomous notification systems, these products safeguard not only the equipment but also the most important part of critical infrastructure—the people who operate and maintain it."

Tested and certified to meet performance criteria from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL), SafeWrap™, SafeWall™ and SafeVest™ guard against a full spectrum of ballistic and blast threats.

