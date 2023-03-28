Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency, Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Ongoing Response and Recovery 

SACRAMENTO – As California continues to deploy personnel and resources to protect communities and support recovery efforts amid ongoing severe storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the emergency response and recovery in the counties of Calaveras, Kern, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne.To date, the state has invested more than $60 million in direct response and recovery action to support communities impacted by these storms, including the deployment of the California National Guard and other state personnel to perform lifesaving rescue missions; the mobilization of food, water, sandbags, cots, and other commodities to areas in need; and providing equipment and personnel to assist in the fortification of levees, clearing of debris and snow from roadways, medical support at shelters, and staffing support for local assistance centers.

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request encompasses the communities impacted by flooding, snow, mudslides, avalanches, and debris flows that resulted from storms beginning February 21. Additional counties may be added as further damage assessments are conducted, particularly in areas where record snowpack makes it difficult to accurately assess the full extent of damages. The text of the Governor’s request can be found here.

The Governor also expanded the storm state of emergency to the counties of Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta, which join 43 counties the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency for since the start of severe winter storms in late February. The text of the Governor’s storm emergency proclamation can be found here.

“Over these past months, state, local and federal partners have worked around the clock to protect our communities from devastating storms that have ravaged every part of our state,” said Governor Newsom. “We will continue to deploy every tool we have to help Californians rebuild and recover from these storms.”

If approved, a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will help people in the impacted counties through eligibility for programs and support that can include housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical services and legal services. The request includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response costs. The request also includes hazard mitigation, which helps state and local governments reduce the risks and impacts of future disasters.

At Governor Newsom’s request, President Biden previously issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support storm response and recovery efforts. Earlier this year, California secured a Major Disaster Declaration in response to severe storms that began in late December.

All-In State Response

California has weathered more than a dozen atmospheric rivers since late December. California’s emergency response to the widespread storm impacts has involved nearly every part of the state government, and ongoing response and recovery efforts include: