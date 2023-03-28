Greenberg Traurig's Erica Okerberg Speaks at 8th Annual Berkeley Law Sports & Entertainment Conference

Erica L. Okerberg, vice chair of the Global Gaming Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the 8th Annual Berkeley Law Sports & Entertainment Conference April 7 at the Bancroft Hotel in Berkeley, California. Speakers include gaming industry leaders, legal professionals, and consultants.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

Erica L. Okerberg, vice chair of the Global Gaming Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the 8th Annual Berkeley Law Sports & Entertainment Conference April 7 at the Bancroft Hotel in Berkeley, California. Speakers include gaming industry leaders, legal professionals, and consultants.

Okerberg will speak on a panel titled, "Gambling and Gaming: From Smoky Casinos to Apps on Your Phone." The panel will discuss the history, evolution, legal developments, and policy considerations for sports wagering and iGaming.

Okerberg focuses her practice on gaming law and promotional law. She has deep experience handling complex gaming licensing, operational, and regulatory matters for U.S. and International clients. She represents land-based and online casino companies, sports wagering operators, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as other companies providing services to the gaming industry. Okerberg also has wide-ranging experience with analyzing and structuring social games, skill-based contests, and sweepstakes. She regularly counsels clients on promotional matters, including advertising claims, charitable promotions, and cause-related marketing.

To find out more about the event and to register, please visit here.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurigs_erica_okerberg_speaks_at_8th_annual_berkeley_law_sports_entertainment_conference/prweb19252140.htm