NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES 2022 YEAR-END RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. NTE NETWF ("Network" or "the Company") today reported annual results for the year ended November 30, 2022, including revenues of $12,433,913, net income of $597,379, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,785,442. The financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Network CFO Darren Battersby stated, "We are pleased with our Fiscal 2022 financial results and our team's focused efforts on development, production, and delivery of programming, resulting in profitability throughout the second half of the year. With demand for premium content at all-time highs and the increasing interest in documentary content, Network has the opportunity to monetize unique intellectual property (IP) on a variety of platforms and mediums that can create more value for its partners and stakeholders. With a consistent slate of ongoing committed productions, we look forward to a year of production uninterrupted by COVID or other slowdowns, and remain committed to capitalizing on all opportunities that will benefit all stakeholders."
President of the newly launched Network NFT Studios Tom Lombardi stated, "We are thrilled with our progress and development with Network NFT Studios, and our recent partnership with the Hockey Hall of Fame is a significant milestone in bringing this vision to reality. We are excited to work with more IPs and bring innovative new concepts to the rapidly growing world of digital collectibles. The launch of our first NFT in the upcoming year is just the beginning of our journey, and we are confident that our studio will become a leader in the digital collectible and Web3 industry. Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality and most unique digital collectibles to our audience and partners, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."
The financial highlights for Network's Fiscal 2022 include the following:
The financial results for Network's three months ended Q4 2022 include the following highlights:
Throughout the year, Network also continued production on two feature-length documentaries that are expected to be delivered in Fiscal 2023.
Network's Fiscal 2022 Select Highlights:
About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment
Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.
Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.
The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).
For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca
