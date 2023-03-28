ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Honor Vietnam War Veterans 

Submit Release
CONTACT:   

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495  

John Gage, (531) 510-8529 

Holden Armstrong, (402) 219-1704  

   

LINCOLN, NE – On Wednesday, March 29th, Governor Jim Pillen will host Nebraska Vietnam War veterans at the Nebraska State Capitol to honor them for their service and to proclaim March 29th as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Nebraska.  

 

The Governor, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert, and Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Major General Daryl Bohac will make remarks and present veterans with honorary lapel pins. 

 

This event is open to credentialed media.  

  

What: Governor Pillen to honor Vietnam War Veterans 

When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 

Where: Hearing Room 1525, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln 

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert, Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Daryl Bohac, and members of state veterans organizations. 

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398.  When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

