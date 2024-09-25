NEBRASKA, September 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Addresses Committee on Pacific Conflict at Inaugural Meeting

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen addressed the newly formed Committee on Pacific Conflict, which held its inaugural meeting this morning. The group, formed through passage of LB1300, has the responsibility of identifying potential risks to the state that might emanate from China in the event of a conflict in the Pacific Theater. Nebraska is the first state in the nation to enact such a committee for this purpose.

“This group, in many ways, will be the front lines to identifying potential risks to our state,” said Gov. Pillen. “It will work collaboratively across education, military, federal and other partners to best secure our infrastructure, our natural resources, our economy and our way of life. When we consider the threats posed in the world today, formulation of this committee is critical and will allow Nebraska to be better prepared for any situation we may face.”

The Committee consists of the following seven voting members: Director of State Homeland Security and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly; Director of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS) Jason Jackson; State Investment Officer Ellen Hung; Major General Craig Strong, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard; Bob Andersen, defense contractor and U.S. Air Force veteran; Rick Nelson, general manager for the Nebraska Rural Electric Association (NREA); and Allen Geist of the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska. Andersen, Nelson and Geist were appointed by Gov. Pillen.

Members appointed by the Executive Board of the Legislative Council include senators Beau Ballard (District 21), Eliot Bostar (District 29), Rick Holdcroft (District 36) and Rita Sanders (District 45).

Sen. Bostar sponsored legislation on behalf of Gov. Pillen creating the Pacific Conflict Stress Test Act. In addition to the formulation of the committee, LB1300 requires DAS to review critical procurements purchased or supplied through the state supply chain and to provide a report to the Governor. The Nebraska Investment Council must take similar action by auditing and reporting on all state managed funds. Finally, the Governor must publish a state threat assessment prior to the annual State of the State address. Given the sensitive nature of information presented to and shared by committee members, state law specifies that meetings are not open to the public.

“The value of this committee can’t be overstated,” said Sen. Bostar. “First and foremost, it brings us in line with the mission and objectives of our federal partners who are currently working to assess and prepare for threats to our state. Across the country, we are seeing an increased focus on the targeting of state and local governments by malicious actors. We have a duty to protect the residents, infrastructure, agriculture, and critical systems of Nebraska from threats posed by foreign adversaries."

Speaking from his experience working in the military at both the state and federal level, MG Strong noted that while many areas of security overlap across departments and levels, gaps remain.

“This committee can help fill those gaps in a strategic and important way,” he explained. “Nebraska is an incredibly resilient state, but there are challenges, and these are the first steps toward addressing those vulnerabilities.”

Given Nebraska’s unique contribution to critical American assets, which includes being home to Offutt Air Force Base (AFB), it would not be difficult to imagine the state being subject to attack.

“Whether that be to critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, public safety, telecommunications, or state supply chains, we must continue to take action to bolster our economy and safeguard against potential loopholes that might allow foreign adversaries to gain a foothold from within,” said Committee Chairman, Lt. Gov. Kelly

Director Jackson noted that DAS was underway in completing its report due to the Governor by Nov. 1. It will include a review of critical procurements with connections to foreign adversaries as well as an exploration into what difficulties might arise if disruptions occurred involving procurements from such entities.

“I appreciate the wisdom of the Governor, Sen. Bostar and the other members serving on this committee. From the perspective of DAS, we have a lot of touchpoints from a national security perspective that may not be completely obvious.” said Dir. Jackson. “All of those areas will benefit from information gleaned through the efforts of this committee.”

The Committee on Pacific Conflict is slated to meet quarterly over an initial three-year period.