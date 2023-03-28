Coca-Cola Veteran, Hal Kravitz, Joins The3rdBevCo Inc. as a Board Advisor

Mr. Kravitz will be working closely with the management team to enhance corporate and shareholder value.

March 28, 2023

The3rdBevCo Inc.today announced that Hal Kravitz, current Lead Independent Director on the Board of NASDAQ-listed Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH, has joined The3rdBevCo team as a Board Advisor. Hal will be working closely with the management team to develop a set of long- and short-term goals with a special focus on enhancing corporate and shareholder value.

Having spent over 30 years as a leader in the Coca-Cola System, including roles in general management, strategy, operations, marketing, sales and revenue management, Hal brings deep business and industry knowledge to The3rdBevCo.

Leveraging his degree in Accounting from the University of Georgia, Hal began his career with Coca-Cola in 1983 where he held positions of increasing responsibility both in the field and at the company's headquarters where he focused on sales, marketing, and operations.

In 2001, after several other managerial roles within Coca-Cola North America, Hal was named Vice President and General Manager of Coca-Cola Enterprises' operations in the Southeastern United States, a business unit responsible for $2.5B in annual revenue generating $350M of profit.

In his most recent full-time role, Hal served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Advantage Solutions with responsibility for the acquired Certified Management Group, the Convenience Store Channel, and Inside Sales from January 2020 to November 2021.

Hal currently serves as the Lead Independent Director on the Board of NASDAQ-listed Celsius Holdings Inc., a fast growing and leading fitness energy beverage; as Board Member of Nirvana Science, an early-stage functional beverage and supplement company; and as President and Board Member of SAGA Beverages, a startup and maker of healthy, functional beverage shots.

"We could not be more excited about the addition of Hal to The3rdBevco team," said The3rdBevCo CEO, Peter Scalise. "Having someone of the caliber and experience of Hal, who helped guide Celsius Holdings from a $0.30 pink sheet stock to a $111.00 NASDAQ CM stock, and one of the hottest beverages available today, could only mean great things for our plans here at The3rdBevco."

This new addition to The3rdBevCo team comes on the heels of the company raising more than $1.4M from more than 700 investors thus far in the initial rounds of its Reg A+ offering. The company seeks to raise $50M to power the rollout of its in-house and celebrity partnership brands.

Interested parties can learn more about The3rdBevCo and stay up-to-date by visiting http://www.the3rdbevcoipo.com

