Book Reveals Extramarital Affair Exposed by Plumber

BookBub Featured Deal, “The Poop Diaries” Showcases Plumbers’ Memorable Stories
Disgusting, hilarious, and scary...”
— Chicago Tribune reporter Darcel Rockett
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former journalist and current marketing leader, Abby Ross, spent two years interviewing plumbers to uncover their most memorable service calls. The idea came to Ross after she hired a plumber to fix her clogged toilet. When the job was done, she asked him to share his five most hilarious plumbing stories. From snakes and rats to nudity and bathtub poopers, Ross couldn’t believe the stories were real. She also realized that most people, including herself, have never thought to put themselves in a plumber’s shoes. Plumbers have seen their customers in their most vulnerable moments, yet those customers know next to nothing about their plumbers. For many people, the profession is a familiar mystery, and it’s a vital part of our daily lives.
Ross spent the next two years interviewing these unsung heroes. Her book, “The Poop Diaries,” a humorous nonfiction read, reveals their stories, and is today’s free featured deal on BookBub.
“Abby Ross has gathered the most interesting stories about things we don't like to talk about. Hats off to the plumbers of America. Thanks for your dedication,” a reader recently wrote on Amazon.com.
"Disgusting, hilarious, and scary..." stated Chicago Tribune reporter Darcel Rockett.
Ross interviewed male and female plumbers across North America. The book opens with an introduction about why each one entered the profession. It then shares their most memorable stories, which include accidentally uncovering an affair, customers refusing to leave showers and beds for plumbers to do their jobs, ghost encounters, uncomfortable hugs, going face to face with sex toys, caught on camera peeing in bushes, and many more. While some stories are about poop, most are about humanity – plumbers’ daily encounters with the people they serve. At the end of each chapter, the plumbers share their thoughts and feelings about working in the trade. Spoiler alert: All of them said they love the profession and would never want to do anything else.
“Plumbers deserve all the respect in the world,” said Ross. “While I initially set out to write about poop and the awkwardness of humanity, when writing the book, my goal shifted to highlighting why we all must appreciate plumbers. Their hard work, strong stomachs, patience, intelligence, and dedication to providing us with our most vital needs should not go unrecognized. Plumbing, along with many other trades, is also a lucrative profession – one that weathers any economic storm – and should be considered more often in one’s career journey.”
“The Poop Diaries,” published by Black Rose Writing is heartfelt, humorous, and informative. Within weeks after it was published, it became a #2 New Release on Amazon.com, and rose to become a #1 Best Seller. Visit BookBub today to download the ebook for free or you can purchase the book on Amazon.com. An audiobook is also available.
