Attention Medisoft Users: Finally, the EDI solution Medisoft users have been looking for!

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- AZCOMP Technologies Hosts Free Webinar for Medisoft Medical Billing Software UsersAZCOMP Technologies is hosting a free webinar for Medisoft users on March 29 at 10:00 am Pacific. The webinar, titled "Finally, the EDI solution Medisoft users have been looking for!" will provide attendees with the information they need (including a product demo) to understand how Medisoft EDI can be a powerful solution for their practice.Medisoft EDI is an electronic claims clearinghouse that is integrated directly with Medisoft. Medisoft EDI helps streamline the claims process for healthcare providers with a number of features that can't be found in any other clearinghouse. The webinar will provide an overview of the product and demonstrate how it can help healthcare providers save time and money.The webinar is free to attend and is hosted by AZCOMP Technologies. To register for the webinar, please visit www.azcomp.com/events For more information about AZCOMP Technologies and Medisoft EDI, please visit www.azcomp.com/medisoft