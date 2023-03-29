Canary Technologies Partners with WebRezPro To Provide Full-Stack Digital Management Resources to Hoteliers

Guest management and property management technology companies launch new integration, improve the guest experience and operations with modern software solutions
This integration will help eliminate paper, drive additional revenue, and enable hotel teams to spend more time creating great experiences for guests and less time dealing with administrative tasks.”
— SJ Sawhney, Principal and Co-Founder of Canary Technologies
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry’s leading guest management system, is partnering with WebRezPro, an award-winning cloud property management system to seamlessly provide Canary’s #1-rated platform to WebRezPro customers.
This new partnership enables WebRezPro customers to easily add Canary’s powerful hotel guest management solutions to their existing technology stack. Combining the two systems allows hoteliers to operate more efficiently, boost guest satisfaction scores, and increase revenue thanks to a new two-way integration between the platforms.
Through the integration, reservation information is seamlessly and securely shared between the two systems to automate Check-In, Checkout, Upselling, Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping, and Credit Card Authorizations.
“We’re pleased to be able to bring our clients the benefits of this powerful two-way integration with Canary,” said Frank Verhagen, President and Founder of WebRezPro. “This valued partnership helps us put innovative digital tools in the hands of lodging operators so that they can automate workflows, elevate the guest experience, and generate more revenue simply and seamlessly.”
“We’re very excited to team up with WebRezPro to provide the best possible technology to hoteliers that helps them improve the way they and their staff members work,” said SJ Sawhney, Principal and Co-Founder of Canary Technologies. “Technology is a key tool for hoteliers seeking to streamline their operations. This integration will help eliminate paper, drive additional revenue, and enable hotel teams to spend more time creating great experiences for guests and less time dealing with administrative tasks.”
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System and Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20k hoteliers in more than 75 countries and leading global brands, including Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s platform includes Contactless Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system simplifies daily operations to save time, improve the guest experience, and maximize revenue. Bringing the benefits of cloud software to 2000+ properties in 45 countries, WebRezPro provides industry-best data protection, including PCI compliance, EMV certification, two-factor authentication, secure SSL encryption, and more. WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
