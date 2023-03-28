PXG LPGA TOUR Professional Celine Boutier Wins LPGA Drive On Championship

PXG Pro Celine Boutier Clinches Her Third Victory & Takes #1 Spot on the Race to the CME Globe Leaderboard

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG LPGA Tour Professional Celine Boutier triumphed in a one-hole playoff to win the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Arizona. During the thrilling final round, Boutier birdied the 18th hole to force a playoff and proceeded to make another birdie on the same hole to secure the victory and capture her third LPGA Tour title.

"Celine is a fantastic player and a pro's pro. I absolutely love watching her play," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "We are proud to count her among our PXG Troops and look forward to following her season. Well done, Celine!"

The victory takes Boutier to the number one spot on the Race to the CME Globe leaderboard. And, from tee to green, Boutier's exceptional performance across the four tournaments played so far this year has moved her to eighth place in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

On her victory, Boutier shared, "I feel like winning is something you need to learn how to do. Getting a win this early in the season is very satisfying, and I'm looking forward to a great year ahead."

What's in Celine Boutier's Bag:

A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its lineup of tour professionals, or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

