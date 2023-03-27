Attorney General Stein Releases Statement on Medicaid Expansion

For Immediate Release:

Monday, March 27, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation expanding Medicaid in North Carolina.

“This is a momentous day – North Carolina has finally expanded Medicaid. More than 600,000 North Carolinians will get health insurance, our rural hospitals will get stronger, and thousands of people will get jobs. I’m grateful to Gov. Cooper for leading this long, hard fight to make sure North Carolinians can get good health care, no matter how much they earn. While we can’t get back the nearly $40 billion the legislature passed up over the past decade of inaction or the six rural hospitals that shut their doors, we are hopeful that our people and hospitals will be healthier going forward. This is truly a case of better late than never.”

