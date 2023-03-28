Submit Release
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO INTERVIEW COMMISSIONER FINALISTS

March 28, 2023

The Nebraska State Board of Education will interview the following finalists for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education at a public meeting on Thursday March 30:

  • Dr. Brian Maher, CEO and Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, Pierre, South Dakota. Photo, Resume
  • Dr. Melissa Poloncic, Superintendent, DC West Community Schools, Valley, Nebraska. Photo, Resume
  • Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Schools and CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada. Photo, Resume

The State Board will hold a public meeting on March 31 for discussion and selection of the next Commissioner of Education.

What:              Commissioner Finalist Interviews and Selection

When:             Thursday, March 30 at 7:45 a.m. Interviews

Friday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. Discussion and Selection

Where:           Hilton Omaha, Hill Room

1001 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

Board members may hold discussion and selection on Thursday if time allows.  Members of the public and the media are welcome to attend both meetings.

