STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO INTERVIEW COMMISSIONER FINALISTS

News Release
March 28, 2023
The Nebraska State Board of Education will interview the following finalists for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education at a public meeting on Thursday March 30:
- Dr. Brian Maher, CEO and Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, Pierre, South Dakota. Photo, Resume
- Dr. Melissa Poloncic, Superintendent, DC West Community Schools, Valley, Nebraska. Photo, Resume
- Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Schools and CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada. Photo, Resume
The State Board will hold a public meeting on March 31 for discussion and selection of the next Commissioner of Education.
What: Commissioner Finalist Interviews and Selection
When: Thursday, March 30 at 7:45 a.m. Interviews
Friday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. Discussion and Selection
Where: Hilton Omaha, Hill Room
1001 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
Board members may hold discussion and selection on Thursday if time allows. Members of the public and the media are welcome to attend both meetings.