Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,544 in the last 365 days.

10TH BIZBASH EVENT EXPERIENCE AWARDS SEES EVENT SOLUTIONS ACHIEVE TOP 3 PLACEMENT IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES

Best Conference San Francisco Runner Up for BizBash's 10th Annual EEA Award

Best Conference San Francisco Runner Up

Best Product Launch Los Angeles Runner Up for BizBash's 10th Annual EEA Award

Best Product Launch Los Angeles Runner Up

Best Activation Event Las Vegas Runner Up for BizBash's 10th Annual EEA Award

Best Activation Event Las Vegas Runner Up

Three events organized by the California-based company were among the winners for the best conference, best product launch, and best incentive program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading event planning and management company Event Solutions received significant recognition for its achievements at the 10th Annual Event Experience Awards organized by BizBash, one of the industry's leading media platforms.


For the last ten years, BizBash has recognized excellence in organizing successful events and creating memorable experiences. With 70 different categories, the awards ceremony has become one of the most coveted in the event industry.


Event Solutions’ San Francisco conference and gala was nominated as one of the top 3 events in the Best Conference category. BizBash's advisory board recognized Event Solutions' holistic and original approach in bringing together innovative minds for a 2-day grand event revolving around water and featuring stunning design, fine dining, and original performances.


Event Solutions was also included in the top 3 for the best product/launch category thanks to its XOS Leads Electrifying Product Launch. From choosing the perfect venue to creating the ideal atmosphere through the clever use of seamless LED screen panels and lights, all while ensuring the highest standards, Event Solutions set the stage for XOS to showcase and launch its new electric truck fleet successfully.


Finally, the Santa Monica-based event management company achieved recognition in the best incentive program category for an impressive incentive retreat organized in Las Vegas on behalf of an online casino looking to reinforce team spirit and engagement among its remote workers, an increasingly common need for modern companies.

These recognitions are proof of Event Solutions' commitment to creating unique events and highly engaging experiences for multiple audiences while considering the specific needs and requirements of its valued clients

Amanda Masick
Event Solutions
+1 800-366-0603
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Watch the San Francisco Conference Recap

You just read:

10TH BIZBASH EVENT EXPERIENCE AWARDS SEES EVENT SOLUTIONS ACHIEVE TOP 3 PLACEMENT IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more