10TH BIZBASH EVENT EXPERIENCE AWARDS SEES EVENT SOLUTIONS ACHIEVE TOP 3 PLACEMENT IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES

Best Conference San Francisco Runner Up Best Product Launch Los Angeles Runner Up Best Activation Event Las Vegas Runner Up

Three events organized by the California-based company were among the winners for the best conference, best product launch, and best incentive program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Leading event planning and management company Event Solutions received significant recognition for its achievements at the 10th Annual Event Experience Awards organized by BizBash, one of the industry's leading media platforms.For the last ten years, BizBash has recognized excellence in organizing successful events and creating memorable experiences. With 70 different categories, the awards ceremony has become one of the most coveted in the event industry.Event Solutions’ San Francisco conference and gala was nominated as one of the top 3 events in the Best Conference category. BizBash's advisory board recognized Event Solutions' holistic and original approach in bringing together innovative minds for a 2-day grand event revolving around water and featuring stunning design, fine dining, and original performances.Event Solutions was also included in the top 3 for the best product/launch category thanks to its XOS Leads Electrifying Product Launch . From choosing the perfect venue to creating the ideal atmosphere through the clever use of seamless LED screen panels and lights, all while ensuring the highest standards, Event Solutions set the stage for XOS to showcase and launch its new electric truck fleet successfully.Finally, the Santa Monica-based event management company achieved recognition in the best incentive program category for an impressive incentive retreat organized in Las Vegas on behalf of an online casino looking to reinforce team spirit and engagement among its remote workers, an increasingly common need for modern companies.These recognitions are proof of Event Solutions' commitment to creating unique events and highly engaging experiences for multiple audiences while considering the specific needs and requirements of its valued clients

Watch the San Francisco Conference Recap